Games at 7 p.m. unless otherwise listed
Nonselect
Friday
Class 5A
(17) Captain Shreve (5-3) vs. (16) East Ascension (4-3) at Gonzales Primary School
(29) St. Amant (4-2) at Ponchatoula (6-1)
(30) Airline (3-3) at (3) Zachary (4-1)
(22) Live Oak (5-3) at (11) Haughton (7-1)
(26) Pineville (3-3) at (7) Central (7-1)
(18) East St. John (5-1) at (15) Woodlawn (2-2)
Class 4A
(24) Livonia (4-3) vs. (9) Huntington (5-1) at Independence Stadium-Shreveport
(25) Belaire (2-5) at (8) Plaquemine (5-2)
(18) Pearl River (5-1) at (15) Istrouma (5-2)
Class 3A
(17) Lutcher (4-3) at (16) Grant (3-3)
(24) Bogalusa (3-3) vs. (9) Madison Prep (5-2) at Olympia Stadium
(25) Loranger (2-3) vs. (8) Donaldsonville (4-2) at Boutte Stadium-Donaldsonville
(28) Abbeville (3-4) at (5) St. James (6-2)
(20) Brusly (4-3) at (13) Carroll (2-3)
Class 2A
(24) Capitol (2-4) at (9) Amite (4-1)
(19) Northeast (3-3) at (14) Rosepine (4-2)
(23) Pine at (10) Port Allen (5-2)
Saturday
Class 5A
(21) Terrebonne (3-3) at (12) Dutchtown (5-1), 5 p.m.
Select
Friday
Division II
(13) St. Michael (2-4) at (4) Archbishop Hannan (5-2)
(14) Evangel Christian (0-7) at (3) University (6-1)
(10) St. Louis Catholic (2-5) at (7) Parkview Baptist (6-2)
Division III
(10) Dunham (3-4) at (7) St. Thomas Aquinas (5-1)
Division IV
(9) Sacred Heart-Ville Platte (4-1) vs. (8) Catholic-PC (6-2)
(12) Opelousas Catholic (3-3) vs. (5) Southern Lab (3-3) at A.W. Mumford Stadium
Saturday
Division IV
(13) Cedar Creek (5-3) vs. (4) Ascension Catholic (7-0) at Boutte Stadium-Donaldsonville, 4 p.m.