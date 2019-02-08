BOSSIER CITY — Day 1 of the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Wrestling tournament saw traditional powers flex their muscles, while others attempted to jump into the fray.
In Division I, reigning champion Brother Martin went into and came out of the quarterfinals with wrestlers in 12 of the 14 weight classes, but actually trailed Holy Cross. Action resumes at 10 a.m. Saturday with the semifinals at the CenturyLink Center.
Though Holy Cross only advanced seven wrestlers to the semifinals, the Tigers went on a tear in the consolation rounds including the final consolation “blood round” to make ground and finish the day with 188.5 points — an eight-point advantage over Brother Martin.
Catholic High led the local Division I contingent in third place with 128 points.
"We wrestled pretty well today and are going to have eight placers," Catholic coach Tommy Prochaska said. "Our goal was to be top three but we have to have a good round tomorrow in the semifinals.”
There were near upsets and upsets in the early rounds. Catholic sophomore Christian Mannino took No. 2 seed Kyle West the distance before suffering a takedown with two seconds remaining in the 220 weight class first round. Staying with the youth movement, Zachary sophomore Jacob Wallis pulled off one of the biggest first-round upsets with a 1-0 decision over the four seed Brennan Sturm at 145.
The quarterfinals saw rare pinning combinations, quick pins, and injuries. East Ascension’s Trent Mahoney cashed his ticket to the semifinals with a rarely seen leg cradle. Hunter Hawkins of St. Amant pinned his quarterfinal opponent, Austin Reason of Central, in 43 seconds. Other area No. 1 seeds Wes Brady of Zachary (220) and Devon Clark of East Ascension (195) also advanced to the semifinal round Saturday.
Division II Live Oak has six wrestlers (Clayton Hill, Anthony Dodson, Jack Manchengo, Nawab Singh, and Austin Cook) in Saturday's semifinals and finished the first day in fourth place behind defending champion Parkway. Lance Robinson, the top seed from St. Michael at 152, also advanced to the semifinals with a pin at 4:58 over Keith Bagent of Lakeshore.
Brusly is in the Division III hunt. The Panthers are third with 106 points. Brusly trails Basile (136.5) and defending champion St. Louis (122). Brusly sends juniors Kaden Gilliken (106) and Calep Balcuns (138) to the semifinals along with five underclassmen — ninth-grader Destin Woods (113) along with sophomores Brian Amis (220), Kaul Kayser (120), Marc Martinez (126) and Andrew Trahan.
Dunham has two wrestlers in the semifinals as Robert Grant Rable won his quarterfinal match by pinfall over Kaplan’s Collin Schexnayder in 2:56, and Evan Light won a 9-4 decision over Parkview Baptist’s Landon Toups.