Crescent City Christian got off to a fast start. And coach Shaun Dumas was relieved when his team found a way to finish.
The Pioneers held on to claim a 63-61 victory over Jehovah-Jireh in a nondistrict game played Tuesday night at Istrouma.
“That has been our thing all year … we’ll build a lead and then the other team catches us and we can’t answer,” Dumas said. “Tonight … we found a way to close it out.
“We knew what we were getting with them. Jehovah-Jireh never gave up, and we knew they would not. We will take the win, but we’ve got to continue to get better.”
John Kelly scored 20 points and grabbed nine rebounds for the Pioneers (9-4), who won the Division IV select title last year. The 6-foot-8 sophomore was a steady presence on the floor. Kurt Lebeaud added 16.
John-Paul Ricks scored a game-high 22 points for JCA (12-6), the three-time defending Division V champion. Kody West added 15, including three 3-pointers. Brandon Harton contributed 10.
The Warriors scored 25 fourth-quarter points and got within two — at 63-61 — when Ricks hit a floater in the lane and made a free throw with 19.1 seconds left.
Crescent City then turned the ball over. JCA got off three shots in the final 11.8 seconds, but all were off the mark. The game was as a much a microcosm of the Warriors' season as it was for Crescent City.
“We have played poorly in the first quarter all year, so this is a continuing thing for us,” JCA coach Dirk Ricks said. “We have got to find a way to start faster. They came out much more aggressive than we did. We did not play that well on defense in the first half, which hurt.
“But I am pleased with the effort. We never gave up and got great contributions from guys like Kody West and Brennen Johnson who did some good things for us.”
The Warriors got off to an extremely slow start. Kelly and Lebeaud had 3-pointers in the first two minutes as Crescent City raced out to an 8-0 lead.
No Jehovah-Jireh player scored until West made a jumper with 2:05 to go in the first quarter. By that time, the Pioneers had a 16-2 lead. JCA missed its first seven shots and had six turnovers in the first quarter and had six turnovers in the first eight minutes. The Warriors finished 2 of 11 from the field in the first quarter and trailed 18-6 going into the second period.
The Warriors cut into the Crescent City lead somewhat in the second quarter as Harton scored five points in the quarter. But the Pioneers led by double digits most of the way and were up 35-25 at halftime.
Jehovah-Jireh got within eight early in the third quarter, but Crescent City continued to shoot well, making 7 of 13 from the field in the quarter.
The Pioneers led 52-36 going into the final period, before JCA began its final charge that included 12 points from John-Paul Ricks.