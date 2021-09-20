Despite some adversity beyond its control, the Donaldsonville football team is unbeaten.
The Tigers (2-0) missed 13 days of practice due to Hurricane Ida and Covid-19 issues. Also, the city of Donaldsonville was without power for more than a week.
"I'm proud of my 17 seniors for keeping the team together," DHS coach Brian Richardson said. "A younger team would have fallen apart due to the adversity."
Despite having just two practices before their season opener, the Tigers notched a 40-18 victory over Class 2A Port Allen in Week 2. Donaldsonville defeated Class 1A White Castle 46-6 last week in a game played at Plaquemine High. Donaldsonville's home games have moved because installation of artificial turf at DHS’ Floyd Boutte Memorial Stadium has not been completed.
As a result, the Tigers will be at home on the road again, hosting Class 1A Thrive Academy (0-1) at Plaquemine Thursday night. Thrive's first-year head coach is Devon Breaux, a former Donaldsonville star and assistant coach.
Richardson, now in his sixth season, is pleased the progress the Tigers have made so far.
"Our 4-2-5 defense is a little ahead of our offense at this point in the season," Richardson noted. "The defense has been flying around and making plays. We just want to improve our consistency in all three phases of the game."
Port Allen actually led Donaldsonville 12-6 at the half. "We played much better in the second half and things settled down for us on both sides of the ball," Richardson said.
Defensive leaders include senior end Malik Robertson (6-foot, 200 pounds), sophomore cornerback Raiyen Oatis (6-1, 170) and junior linebacker Robert Kent (6-0, 205).
Robertson played linebacker previously but moved to end to provide speed on the line. Robertson has 15 tackles with four stops for loss and a fumble recovery. Oatis is an active defender with one interception.
Kent calls the defensive plays as middle linebacker. He has seven tackles, a forced fumble and sack.
"Malik Robertson gets off the ball so fast and is really tough to block," Richardson said. "He reads the motions and knows what technique to use. Robert Kent is a sideline to sideline player and an excellent blitzer. We call him Robert ‘Clark Kent’ because he's our Superman."
Senior Treveyon Brown (5-11, 155) is in his fourth year as starting quarterback and has passed for four TDs. "He (Brown) has a calmness when he plays and he's athletic," Richardson said. "He's a good leader."
Senior tailback Randell Oatis (5-9, 205) has seven carries for 119 yards with two scores. Kent, who rarely leaves the game, has scored on an 85-yard kickoff return, and receptions of 40 and 47 yards.
Senior athlete Lawrence Forcell has scored four TDs. Another senior, offensive guard Payton Cargo (5-9, 220), leads the line.
"We're an old school team," Richardson said. “We focus on the run on offense and playing good defense."
EAHS, Dutchtown seek opponents
Donaldsonville and St. Amant may be the only Ascension Parish public school teams that get to play in Week 4. The Gators (2-0) host Opelousas Saturday at Dutchtown.
So far, East Ascension and Dutchtown have been unable to fill Week 4 open dates. DHS lost its game with New Orleans-based Abramson.
GOHS beats Mentorship
Kendrick Johnson, Terrell Adams and Nicholas Honore led Glen Oaks to a 20-8 win over Mentorship Academy Sunday at Istrouma.
Johnson had a 60-yard punt return for a TD, along with six tackles, two sacks and two forced fumbles. Adams completed 12 of 21 passes for 128 yards and two TDs.
Honore had five catches for 62 yards and one TD, along with a key interception.