Broadmoor Principal Stacy Bradford found a way to garner interest in the school’s football program — hire a successful, big-name coach.
Bradford announced on Monday that Cyril Crutchfield, who won two LHSAA titles at South Plaquemines and one at Port Sulphur, is the new Broadmoor coach.
Crutchfield, who was most recently head coach at West Jefferson, also coached four years at St. Augustine when former LSU running back Leonard Fournette played there. His West Jefferson team finished 4-6 last fall.
“We wanted someone who had been very successful,” Bradford said. “Coach Crutchfield has that kind of record with three state titles and a runner-up finish. We’re excited to have him. He will teach physical education. Tomorrow will be his first day, and I can’t wait.”
Crutchfield, 53, won a Class 1A title in 2002 with Port Sulphur. His PSHS team was the 1A runner-up in 2001. He coached 12 years at Port Sulphur/South Plaquemines. Port Sulphur merged with Buras after Hurricane Katrina to form South Plaquemines High. His South Plaquemines teams won 1A titles in 2007-08. He replaces Elliott Wilkins, who stepped down after a 1-9 season last fall.
“This is a fresh start and a chance to make something happen with a program that hasn’t had a lot of success in recent years,” Crutchfield said. “I was able to meet a few players who were here at school today, and I plan to meet with the whole team tomorrow. I’m really excited about the challenge and want to generate some excitement here.”
Crutchfield earned second-team All-America honors as a free safety on the Northeast Louisiana University (now University of Louisiana at Monroe) football team that won the 1987 Division I-AA title.
While at Port Sulphur and South Plaquemines, Crutchfield’s teams crossed paths with local 1A teams in some key playoff games. A 2000 Southern Lab team that lost to Haynesville for the 1A title beat Port Sulphur in the semifinals. South Plaquemines beat Christian Life in the 2008 title game. Bradford's connection with Crutchfield goes back to the 2007 when he was an assistant coach at West St. John, the 1A runner-up to South Plaquemines.
Crutchfield also is featured in “The Hurricanes,” a 2008 book by Jere’ Longman about South Plaquemines' rise to prominence after Katrina.