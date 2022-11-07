Zachary runner

Zachary's Rhen Langley won the boys division at the Catholic High Invitational cross country meet on Saturday, Oct. 9 at Highland Road Park in Baton Rouge.

Results from LHSAA Region 2 Division I and Division III cross country meets on Thursday at Highland Road Park.

Division I

Boys

Team scores: 1. Catholic High, 30. 2. Zachary, 91. 3. Walker, 104. 4. Dutchtown, 124. 5. Central, 171. 6. Baton Rouge High, 176. 7. Ponchatoula, 187. 8. Live Oak, 211. 9. East Ascension, 237. 10. Terrebonne, 251.

Individuals: 1. Rhen Langley, Zachary, 15:26.30. 2. Jacob Kennedy, Walker, 15:47.47. 3. Peyton Bourgeois, St. Amant, 16:01.10. 4. Matthew Maynard, Catholic High, 16:06.04. 5. David Lemann, Catholic High, 16:11.85. 6. Daniel Hudson, Catholic High, 16:21.15. 7. Cooper Mockler, Catholic High, 16:24.54. 8. Winston Decuir, Catholic High, 16:26.21. 9. Damien Sprouse, Zachary, 16:33.21. 10. Ralston Graves, Baton Rouge High, 16:37.15.

Girls

Team scores: 1. St. Joseph, 19. 2. Dutchtown, 98. 3. Walker, 106. 4. Zachary, 149. 5. Baton Rouge High, 154. 6. Denham Springs, 161. 7. Ponchatoula, 166. 8. Live Oak, 231. 9. St. Amant, 262. 10. Southside, 279.

Individuals: 1. Hannah Vaughan, St. Joseph, 18:01.79. 2. Elise Brown, St. Joseph, 18:11.87. 3. Michelle Daigle, St. Joseph, 18:24.79. 4. Natalie Venkataraman, Baton Rouge High, 18:33.31. 5. Isabella LeGarth, Dutchtown, 18:35.65. 6. Madison Mannino, St. Joseph, 18:43.59. 7. Grace Rennhoff, St. Joseph, 18:56.04. 8. Kaitlyn Francise, St. Joseph, 19:41.98. 9. Julia Monzon, St. Joseph, 19:46.85. 10. Isabelle Bolde, Southside, 19:54.31.

Division III

Boys

Team scores: 1. Episcopal, 49. 2. St. Michael, 56. 3. Parkview Baptist, 72. 4. University, 79. 5. Erath, 89. 6. Kaplan, 186.

Individuals: 1. Sacha Dernoncourt, Episcopal, 15:50.86. 2. John Hall Hays, University, 16:03.24. 3. Blayton Bernard, University, 16:05.68. 4. Alex Hollier, Episcopal, 16:12.70. 5. Dax Boudreaux, Erath, 16:15.80. 6. William Nizzo, St. Michael, 16:19.03. 7. Cooper Hunt, St. Michael, 16:20.41. 8. Kohl Feucht, Parkview Baptist, 16:22.85. 9. Aiden Monistere, Parkview Baptist, 16:27.43. 10. Cooper Bankston, St. Michael, 16:39.44.

Girls

Team scores: 1. Episcopal, 17. 2. St. Michael, 62. 3. University, 64. 4. Parkview Baptist, 101. 5. Erath, 115.

Individuals: 1. Lucy Cramer, Episcopal, 18:06.04. 2. Molly Cramer, Episcopal, 18:19.71. 3. Anna Kurz, Episcopal, 19:12.60. 4. Sayla Fogos, St. Michael, 19:58.01. 5. Mia Pulliam, Episcopal, 20:02.88. 6. Rebekah Reid, Episcopal, 20:13.41. 7. Brynlie Monistere, Parkview Baptist, 20:22.61. 8. Caroline Cain, University, 20:27.48. 9. Jules Ronkartz, Iota, 20:30.46. 10. Evelyn White, St. Michael, 20:31.94.

