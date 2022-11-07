Results from LHSAA Region 2 Division I and Division III cross country meets on Thursday at Highland Road Park.
Division I
Boys
Team scores: 1. Catholic High, 30. 2. Zachary, 91. 3. Walker, 104. 4. Dutchtown, 124. 5. Central, 171. 6. Baton Rouge High, 176. 7. Ponchatoula, 187. 8. Live Oak, 211. 9. East Ascension, 237. 10. Terrebonne, 251.
Individuals: 1. Rhen Langley, Zachary, 15:26.30. 2. Jacob Kennedy, Walker, 15:47.47. 3. Peyton Bourgeois, St. Amant, 16:01.10. 4. Matthew Maynard, Catholic High, 16:06.04. 5. David Lemann, Catholic High, 16:11.85. 6. Daniel Hudson, Catholic High, 16:21.15. 7. Cooper Mockler, Catholic High, 16:24.54. 8. Winston Decuir, Catholic High, 16:26.21. 9. Damien Sprouse, Zachary, 16:33.21. 10. Ralston Graves, Baton Rouge High, 16:37.15.
Girls
Team scores: 1. St. Joseph, 19. 2. Dutchtown, 98. 3. Walker, 106. 4. Zachary, 149. 5. Baton Rouge High, 154. 6. Denham Springs, 161. 7. Ponchatoula, 166. 8. Live Oak, 231. 9. St. Amant, 262. 10. Southside, 279.
Individuals: 1. Hannah Vaughan, St. Joseph, 18:01.79. 2. Elise Brown, St. Joseph, 18:11.87. 3. Michelle Daigle, St. Joseph, 18:24.79. 4. Natalie Venkataraman, Baton Rouge High, 18:33.31. 5. Isabella LeGarth, Dutchtown, 18:35.65. 6. Madison Mannino, St. Joseph, 18:43.59. 7. Grace Rennhoff, St. Joseph, 18:56.04. 8. Kaitlyn Francise, St. Joseph, 19:41.98. 9. Julia Monzon, St. Joseph, 19:46.85. 10. Isabelle Bolde, Southside, 19:54.31.
Division III
Boys
Team scores: 1. Episcopal, 49. 2. St. Michael, 56. 3. Parkview Baptist, 72. 4. University, 79. 5. Erath, 89. 6. Kaplan, 186.
Individuals: 1. Sacha Dernoncourt, Episcopal, 15:50.86. 2. John Hall Hays, University, 16:03.24. 3. Blayton Bernard, University, 16:05.68. 4. Alex Hollier, Episcopal, 16:12.70. 5. Dax Boudreaux, Erath, 16:15.80. 6. William Nizzo, St. Michael, 16:19.03. 7. Cooper Hunt, St. Michael, 16:20.41. 8. Kohl Feucht, Parkview Baptist, 16:22.85. 9. Aiden Monistere, Parkview Baptist, 16:27.43. 10. Cooper Bankston, St. Michael, 16:39.44.
Girls
Team scores: 1. Episcopal, 17. 2. St. Michael, 62. 3. University, 64. 4. Parkview Baptist, 101. 5. Erath, 115.
Individuals: 1. Lucy Cramer, Episcopal, 18:06.04. 2. Molly Cramer, Episcopal, 18:19.71. 3. Anna Kurz, Episcopal, 19:12.60. 4. Sayla Fogos, St. Michael, 19:58.01. 5. Mia Pulliam, Episcopal, 20:02.88. 6. Rebekah Reid, Episcopal, 20:13.41. 7. Brynlie Monistere, Parkview Baptist, 20:22.61. 8. Caroline Cain, University, 20:27.48. 9. Jules Ronkartz, Iota, 20:30.46. 10. Evelyn White, St. Michael, 20:31.94.