Episcopal's James Christian admitted he was nervous going into the 36th St. Joseph’s Academy Cross Country Invitational on Saturday at Highland Road Park.
Christian had been seeking a personal best since last season. Once he hit the course, Christian knew this could be his day. Christian held off St. Paul's Patrick Elliott to win with a three-mile time of 15 minutes, 43.38 seconds in the three-mile boys varsity race.
Mary Nusloch of Sacred Heart-New Orleans cruised to the girls title with an impressive three-mile time of 17:58.38. Louisiana’s two top-ranked teams, host St. Joseph’s Academy and Catholic High won the team titles.
“I was a little nervous coming out,” Christian said. “Once I got out there, I realized it would be OK. I had a huge PR, something I’ve been training for all year, and part of last year.”
The conditions were excellent, cool and overcast and several runners said the course was less muddy than at one of the meets last month. Elliott, who has faced off with Christian before, was less than two seconds behind at 15:45.06.
“I knew he was behind me, and I would have to give it my all going in,” Christian said. “He actually passed me in a meet three weeks ago, and I couldn’t let it happen again. He’s an amazing runner, and I knew it would be a tough kick at the end between us two.
Elliott was satisfied with his time, also a PR. “When we started, I thought I went out too fast, like in the meet before this,” Elliott said. “It turns out I didn’t. I was feeling good the entire time. I’m really happy with my time.”
Nusloch, a two-time Class 3A state champ in the 800, 1,600 and 3,200-meter runs, also was concerned with starting too quickly but adapted to the fast-pace conditions.
“I found it a lot better than last time (at Highland Road Park),” she said. “It was a lot muddier last time. The weather was very nice. Last time I thought I went out a little too fast, and it affected me later. I tried to really pace myself at the beginning, and that worked well.”
Catholic placed all seven of its runners in the top 15 and finished first with 47. St. Paul's was second with 56 and Episcopal third with 107.
Catholic’s Collin Hedges, coming off a two-week break because of an inflamed ankle tendon, had the Bears’ top time with a 16:04.15.
“Our philosophy is to run together, a big orange wave,” Hedges said. “Get as many people close together as possible. We did a great job of that.”
SJA put five runners in the top 10 to take the team title with 28 points, followed by Mandeville with 90 and Sacred Heart-New Orleans with 139.
Rosalie Michot of Lafayette finished second at 18:09.09. SJA took three of the next four spots: Isabelle Brown was third (18:13.22), Lauren Hendry fourth (18:30.78) and Sophie Martin sixth (18:32.25). Episcopal’s Adele Broussard was fifth (18:31.06).
“I’m really proud of everyone. We really used our teamwork to our advantage,” Brown said. “It’s always a competition, you never know who is going to get out there and have a good race. It’s all about helping each other out.”