HAMMOND – No. 3 Newman talked about playing 80 minutes of soccer all season long, and the Greenies needed all 80 minutes in a 1-0 win over No. 1 Episcopal in the Division IV boys soccer state championship Saturday at Strawberry Field.
Episcopal (15-5-3) won an early season matchup between the two teams, but a goal from outside the box by Charlie Walner in the second half was enough for Newman in the rematch at Southeastern Louisiana University.
Newman coach Tooraj Badie said he urged his players at halftime to keep taking shots and eventually one would find the back of the net. Nearly 10 minutes into the second half, Walner did exactly that on his goal, looping his shot from the left wing over the head of the goalkeeper.
“I kind of had a breakaway and I just hit it — didn’t even look,” Walner said. “I saw it go in, and it was pure joy. I’m very happy with that.”
The goal put Newman (14-6-3) in a very familiar position. In last year’s state championship, the Greenies led 1-0 before giving up two late goals to Northlake Chrisitan.
Episcopal began to press and was extremely close to forcing Newman into a mistake. Newman goalkeeper Beau Adams came out of the box to clear the ball with his head, but his header deflected off of an Episcopal player and bounced around the box before being cleared away.
Adams was called on once again when Tochi Mbagwu’s pass opened up Chidi Mbagwu in the box. Adams covered the ball safely, ending Episcopal’s attack.
“This entire year we’ve been preaching 80 minutes of soccer, and we practiced it and it happened for us,” Badie said.
Episcopal had chances early, notably off a free kick which dropped in front of Tochi Mbagwu, who was unable to get a clean shot as the ball bounced straight to Adams.
The Knights continued to play direct passes over the top of Newman’s defense, but as the field began to get stretched, Episcopal found it harder to connect and keep possession. Episcopal coach Kiran Booluck said his team went into survival mode late in the first half until they could adjust at halftime.
And once Walner’s goal occurred, Booluck realized there was still most of the second half left and said he didn’t want to make any rash changes, sticking with the adjustments made at halftime.
“In the last 10 minutes, we obviously had to go for it,” Booluck said. “We sacrificed a defender, went 3-5-2 and direct again, and we pumped the ball forward. We just didn’t get the bounce we needed, so that’s how it is.”