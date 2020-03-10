LAFAYETTE — Episcopal made 8-of-11 free throws and held Lafayette Christian to just two points during the second overtime period, boosting the Knights to a 51-41 win in a Division III semifinal played Tuesday at the LCA Sportsplex.
The victory sends third-seeded Episcopal (26-7) into a title game against a local rival, The Dunham School. The Knights lost to Dunham, 49-48, in the 2018 Division final.
No. 2 LCA, which had won three straight Division IV championships before moving up in class, finished 25-10.
Episcopal senior point guard Kaplan McMains, a sophomore on that 2018 team, made six free throws in double overtime. He finished with 12 points.
“That’s what you want your senior point guard to do,” Episcopal coach Chris Beckman Sr. said.
Episcopal knocked down only 14-of-23 free throws for the night, but McMains and Episcopal made them when they counted most and defended LCA vigorously throughout the night.
The 10-point margin of victory was not indicative of the tightly-contested game. Each team had opportunities to win the game — LCA at the end of regulation and Episcopal in the first overtime.
“We knew coming in it was going to be a tight, tight game,” McMains said. “A lot of teams they play we’ve played close with. We knew if we could just defend and block out and make shots we’d be good.”
Episcopal’s James Jordan sank a layup to tie the game at 32 in the fourth quarter, signalling a four-minute drought for both teams. LCA’s Victor Dupre, who finished with a game-high 17 points, broke the deadlock with an off-balance jumper from the elbow with 1:20 left.
But Episcopal’s Rickey Volland, who had a team-high 16 points, countered with a layup through contact on the next possession. He missed the free throw, however, allowing LCA to whittle the clock to 7.6 seconds before taking a timeout.
Episcopal deflected the ball out of bounds with 2.2 seconds left. Dupre caught the ensuing inbound under the basket but was unable to finish over Episcopal's 6-foot-6 DJ Morgan.
Morgan nearly carried Episcopal to victory in the first overtime, finishing a pair of layups to give his team 38-34 lead. Morgan then had an opportunity to put Episcopal up by three points after corralling a rebound and drawing a foul with 6.6 seconds left. He made the first one-and-one free throw but missed the second.
LCA quickly got up the court, and Elijah Pete banked a shot off the glass as time expired to send the game into double overtime.
But LCA's Billy Francis Jr. fouled out with 41 seconds left in the first overtime. That left LCA without one of its key scorers the rest of the way.
“The team that was more disciplined ended up winning,” LCA coach Errol Rogers coach said.