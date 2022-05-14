SULPHUR — Eighth-seeded St. Amant played the underdog card all the way to the Class 5A title game. This time, second-seeded West Monroe trumped the Gators by turning the tables on them.
Ultimately, a three-run triple in the bottom of the sixth powered West Monroe to a 9-6 come-from-behind win over St. Amant. The 5A game completed the four-day LHSAA nonselect baseball tournament Saturday night at McMurry Park.
St. Amant had led 6-0 after one inning, but Caleb Ross' grand slam got the Rebels within striking distance in the third.
“That was a special run we had and it just wasn’t meant to be tonight. I feel like we put St. Amant back on the map,” St. Amant coach Brandon Bravata said. “We had too many walks and they were able to get some momentum. A credit to them (West Monroe). They can really hit.”
St. Amant (33-10) had upended nationally ranked and top-seeded Barbe along with fourth-seeded Sulphur to get in position to win the school’s first baseball title since 2004. But seven walks coupled with the huge hits by Ross and Federico were the difference-makers.
Reliever Brennan Eager got the win for West Monroe. He was the only pitcher who did not walk a batter. Eager also allowed just one hit in 4⅔ innings. Jacob Mayers and Cole Poirrier limited the Rebels to six hits but also issued seven walks.
Poirrier finished 3 for 4 and Lee Amedee was 2 for 4 with a home run for St. Amant, whicht had seven hits. Federico, who was 2 for 3 with the game-winning triple, was the title-game MVP. He was also the only Rebel with more than one hit.
The Gators sent 11 batters to the plate in the top of the first to chase Rebels starter Seth Edwards. Amedee led off the game with a home run and closed out the six-run inning with an RBI single off reliever Jack Cowan.
Poirrier, who had an RBI double, was the last batter Edwards faced. Connor Molaison added a two-run single to the early hit parade. Mayers worked out of trouble in the second. But Ross’ grand slam to left field got the Rebels within striking distance.
St. Amant held the 6-5 lead for three more innings after Poirrier came on to pitch. Caleb Little reached on an error to lead off the bottom of the sixth and Trent singled single. John Pearson walked, setting the stage for Federico’s triple to left-center that split the gap between the St. Amant outfielders.
“I’m proud of them … they believed in everything we tried to do and that made this very special,” Bravata said. “Some time they will appreciate just how special this was.”