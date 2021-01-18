WALKER — Roughly translated, a famous hit song by the Rolling Stones says, “You can’t always get what you want … you just might find, you get what you need.”
The translation for Zachary High’s rough outing against Class 4A power Warren Easton carried a similar message. The Class 5A Broncos lost 56-39 to the Roneagles at the Martin Luther King Main Event played Monday.
There was no panic or disappointment for Zachary coach Tami McClure after the game played at Walker High.
“I love playing games like this because we get to see where we are at, what we need to learn and what we need to work on,” McClure said. “Right away, they went ahead 10-0. We could have shut it down at that point and we didn’t. We fought back.
“At the beginning the fourth quarter, it was a six or eight-point game and we had two turnovers. Cutting down on turnovers is something we knew we have to work on. We’re 15-7 in nondistrict games. This helps us get ready for district.”
Alissa O’Dell led Zachary with 12 points and seven rebounds. Kali Howard added 10 for the Class 5A Broncos. Kameryn Washington scored a game-high 14 points for 4A Warren Easton (12-6). Zacyria Dozier added 13.
The Roneagles forced 24 turnovers and made eight 3-pointers. The Zachary-Easton game was part of a 12-game event played in two gyms.
In addition to falling behind 10-0 in the first quarter, the Broncos were outscored 10-1 in the fourth quarter as Easton dictated the game with its defense.
“This is one of the smallest teams I’ve coached,” Easton coach Darrius Mimms said. “What we have is a lot of girls who can handle the ball. We try to spread people out and shoot the 3-ball.”
Sutton and Dozier set the tone. Dozier scored the first basket. Sutton followed that with back-to-back steals and layups as the Roneagles ran their pressure defense effectively.
A steal and layup by Dozier made it 10-0 with 4:37 left in the first quarter. But there was a downside. The Roneagles started to pick up fouls and Zachary cashed in.
The Broncos made six first-quarter free throws and trailed 15-9 after one quarter. Zachary gained a slight advantage early in the second quarter, thanks to eight more free throws.
Zachary led 18-17 with 4:57 to go in the half after two free throws by Tamia Patterson. The game was tied at 20-20 before Easton when on a 12-6 run to end the half.
Zachary got within three at 41-38 after a putback by O’Dell with 1:42 left in the third quarter. Easton scored the final five points of the period. Dozier scored seven of Easton's 10 points in the fourth quarter.