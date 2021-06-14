Why wait? That was Dutchtown High running back Dylan Sampson’s thought as he wrapped up an official visit to Tennessee last weekend.
Sampson announced his commitment to the Vols on social media and also cancelled two other official visits he had planned.
“It was really everything I saw during the course of the visit,” Sampson said. “From the football aspect, I like the vision and the plan they have going on.
“Everybody around there felt like family and players there were about putting in work. I saw players doing extra work after the regular workout. And as far as the academic side, they also have a lot of resources with a great academic support team.”
The 5-foot-10, 185-pound Sampson was the Outstanding Offensive Player on The Advocate’s Class 5A-4A All-Metro team and made the LSWA’s Class 5A all-state team as a junior after rushing for 1,327 yards and 15 touchdowns in eight games as a junior.
Tennessee was among Sampson’s 28 scholarship offers. After committing to the Vols, Sampson said he cancelled plans to visit Louisville and Vanderbilt. An honor student with grade point average of over 4.00, Sampson is a three-star prospect who is ranked No. 30 in Louisiana’s class of 2022 by 247sports, which also has him rated No. 50 nationally among running backs.
Sampson was one of Louisiana’s top track sprinters with best times of 10.48 seconds in the 100 meters and 21.16 seconds in the 200 meters last spring. A quad muscle injury ended Sampson’s outdoor track season prior to the LHSAA’s district, regional and state meets.
“I am back at full strength at practice and doing 7-on-7 with my team,” Sampson said. “I am excited about this fall.
“I was originally going to take my time and make a decision on a school during the season. I don’t feel like I rushed my decision to commit. This was the right decision for me.”
Sampson's commitment comes a week after Istrouma running back Le'Veon Moss committed to Alabama.
Mourning an assistant coach
Reginald D. Thomas, a nonfaculty assistant boys basketball coach at Baker High the last four years, died suddenly late last week. Thomas, 43, was a former McKinley and Hosanna Christian player.
“He just loved kids and put his time and money into helping them,” said James Holmes, whose Baker High staff Thomas worked on. “He is well known in basketball circles in this area and worked with several schools. This is a big loss for our basketball community.”
Minor moves to PAHS
After six seasons at Scotlandville, including three as head baseball coach, Marcus Minor has moved to Port Allen High as head baseball coach.
A former Southern Lab baseball and football player, Minor also coached three years at Baker before moving to Scotlandville. In addition to coaching, Minor also will teach special education.
“I like the idea of a new challenge and can’t wait to get started,” Minor said. “I am supposed to meet with the players tomorrow and depending on what everyone’s schedule is, the plan is to get some work in.”
Washington commits to SLU
Madison Prep guard Allasia Washington has committed to play for Southeastern Louisiana University.
Washington was the title-game MVP for the Class 3A champion Chargers in a title game played at SLU. She averaged 16 points and 7 rebounds a game as a junior.