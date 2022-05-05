Dreams and expectations don't always match up, but that was not the case for sprinter Ericleon May.
May set a record in the 100 meters and won three individual events to lead Family Christian Academy to the Class C boys title at the LHSAA outdoor track & field championships Thursday night.
“It was beautiful. I broke records and won a state championship my senior year. That is all I could ask for,” May said. “This means everything … hard work, so much work. And the basketball work we did translated into a state title here.”
The Flames finished with 108 points to outdistance Gibsland-Coleman (67) in impressive fashion. The victory comes two months after FCA won the Division V basketball title.
“I told you he (May) can run college track,” FCA coach Isaac Amedee said. “If he gets the chance, I think he can do some damage. I am proud of how coachable these guys are and how hard they work. They show up every day and it paid off.”
Gibsland-Coleman was the Class C girls champion. Christ Episcopal (girls) and Simsboro (boys) were the Class B champions.
The Flames made their move in the first track events. After finishing second to rival Jehovah-Jireh in the 4x200-meter relay, Bryson Martin closed fast and took second place in the 1,600.
Then May took charge. He won the 100 in a Class C record time of 11.12 seconds. Teammate Jake Freeman was third. Those finishes tied the Flames with Gibsland-Coleman for first in the team standings at 47 points.
Moments later, Chance Martin’s fourth-place finish in the 800 gave FCA a 51-47 lead. May won the 400 in 51.11 seconds, but the Flames’ lead continued to be four points.
Tthe one-two finish by May (23.28) and Freeman (23.81) in the 200 put FCA in control. The Flames outscored Gibsland-Coleman 41-4 during the latter half of the meet. JCA got another win from Daylen Matthews in the 300 hurdles.
Frickey relishes debut
Eighth-grader Brianna Frickey of Louisiana School for the Visually Impaired did not win the Class C girls triple jump, but she was beaming with pride.
“I am proud of myself,” Frickey said. “Being an eighth-grader and being the only visually impaired competitor, I was nervous.
“Competing on the LSU track was nice. I want to keep working and I want to come back.”
While other competitors did the triple jump in convention style, leaping off both boards, Frickey’s coaches walked her to the second board. She did a three-step jump from there and had a mark of 19 feet, 5½ inches to place seventh.
Class B notables
Pole vaulters Madelyn Aime of Maurepas and Taylor Purvis of Holden led the area contingent in Class B.
Aime won the girls title for the second time with a height of 10-6. Purvis finished second at 11-6.