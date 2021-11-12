No. 13 Woodlawn secured a spot in the second round of the Class 5A playoffs with a 42-14 victory over No. 20 Natchitoches Central on Friday, giving Marcus Randall his first playoff win as the Panthers’ coach.
After a competitive first half, Woodlawn separated in the fourth quarter. The Panthers had five different players enter the end zone and never turned the ball over despite multiple penalties on the offensive side.
Natchitoches Central started strong but as Woodlawn adapted in the second half, the Chiefs could not keep up. After two back-to-back drives with turnovers, the Panthers overcame the Chiefs.
Woodlawn will travel next week to No. 5 Destrehan, which defeated West Jefferson 48-14.
How it was won
Natchitoches Central struck first after a 40-yard rush from Christopher Howard. It took until 3:45 left in the first quarter for Woodlawn to secure its first points on a 50-yard pass from Ricky Collins to Clay Adams.
With 3:45 left in the first half, the Panthers were placed at their 1-yard line after a Chiefs' punt. Collins used the remaining time in the half and led his team 99 yards to the end zone. Givens rushed in from the 2-yard line, putting Woodlawn up 21-14 at the half.
In the second half, Adams secured his second receiving touchdown from Collins with 9:37 left in the third quarter for the Panthers. The Chiefs did not respond after, giving up a fumble and an interception to Caylin Demars.
Panthers defensive lineman Devin Boyd also returned a fumble for a score.
Player of the game
Panthers quarterback Ricky Collins
Collins had three passing touchdowns, including two in the first half.
They said it
Woodlawn coach Marcus Randall: “It’s awesome. We know he [Ricky Collins] can run down the field, we know we have good running backs, but when things aren’t opening up around the field and he has to use that pocket presence, he’s able to get out the pocket and get those first downs and those big gains. Now defenses have to be mindful that if he gets out the pocket he can run.”
Natchitoches Central coach James Wilkerson III: “From 0-8 to 7-4 and making the playoffs, there is nothing but to be proud of them. We just didn’t play well tonight in the second half, and you can't do that when you get to the playoffs. You have to be at your best.”
Notable
- Of the eight touchdowns scored, five were scored from 30 yards or more. Woodlawn had four of those five scores.