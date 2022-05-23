As she ponders her greatest accomplishment as a high school coach, Southern Lab’s Quianna Chaney remains focused on the future.
“This is pretty scary, and I will tell you why,” Chaney explained. “Everybody thought it would be two more years. They said, ‘Your (team is) young.’
“But then to see this team overcome adversity and shoot through the roof to win a title ... that’s special. Now we’ve got to prepare for next year. I don’t want them to get complacent or expect anything to be easy.”
But first, Chaney will be celebrated as The Advocate’s 2022 Girls Coach of the Year. The former LSU standout coached the Kittens (20-11) to the LHSAA’s Division IV girls basketball title — the school’s first since her senior season in 2004.
The story for Chaney and her team is a bit unconventional. After retiring from professional basketball in 2017, she coached a small Southern Lab squad to the semifinals in 2018. Low numbers kept the Kittens from fielding a team for two years.
But Chaney remained in place, and she had a team made up of primarily middle schoolers play a junior varsity schedule in 2020-21.
Expectations were not that high for the Kittens’ varsity return in 2021-22 because the team was still so young.
“What we tried to do was challenge them as much as possible,” Chaney said. “We played a tough schedule, and they never backed down. They kept working.”
The Kittens entered the playoffs as the No. 5 seed. A 62-40 road win over fourth-seeded Highland Baptist was a sign of things to come. Wins over top-seeded Ouachita Christian and No. 2 Cedar Creek followed at the Alario Center.
“My assistant coach was the second person who told me we had this,” Chaney said of the title game. “We were up by 15 with about three minutes left and then I finally relaxed. You gotta go all out.”
Coach of the Year Finalist
Kristen Estorge, Baton Rouge High
Think the third time is a charm? It certainly was for Estorge, whose squad won the school’s first LHSAA girls gymnastics title since 2003 in her third season. The Bulldogs beat both the defending champion and a top challenger, based on their 2021 results. (Also of note: The Bulldogs won the boys title, too.)
Coach of the Year Finalist
Sivi Miller, St. Joseph’s Academy
Miller’s SJA squad was the last local team standing, finishing as the Division I runners-up to Dominican last fall. The Redstickers’ 34-9 is part of a long-running success story for Miller, who has 520 victories with four LHSAA titles and runner-up finishes at St. Joseph’s. She now has 834 total career wins.