The Brighton School’s LHSAA membership has been revoked, based on a unique twist of fortune and enrollment numbers detailed in the organization's handbook.
Brighton director Kenny Henderson, the former LHSAA executive director, said the school received a letter from the LHSAA last month which stated that its membership would be revoked because the school did not have enough students to retain membership. An appeal was turned down by the LHSAA executive committee last week.
Brighton rejoined the LHSAA three years ago when the executive committee granted an exception to the rule requiring 75 students for admission in Class C, its smallest classification.
“I feel like that the system let down our kids. We were let into the association with an exception. We did not have 75 kids then,” Henderson said. “In that original appeal, we also made it clear that it would be highly unlikely for us to have 75 students because of the kind of school we are.
“When you hear about a school having its membership revoked, it’s because they deliberately broke the rules. They (LHSAA) admitted us. Now, they come back three years later and say we’ve changed our minds.
“This is disheartening and disappointing, especially for our students who compete in individual sports like swimming, cross country and bowling. We also have kids who do bass fishing. Because the LHSAA has added those sports, our students may not have avenue to compete.”
Interestingly, the 75-student enrollment figure was approved during Henderson’s tenure as the LHSAA’s leader from 2007-14. The south Baton Rouge-based private school caters to students with learning differences. Current LHSAA executive director Eddie Bonine declined comment on the ruling or appeal.
Henderson noted that the 75-student limit was adopted during his tenure because schools “pop up academies” with 30 students or less that were used to assemble top talent in basketball were an issue in other states.
Henderson said the LHSAA ruling cited Brighton being forced to drop its boys basketball and soccer because of its numbers. Injuries left the Bengals with five players, according to Henderson, who confirmed the basketball situation. He said Brighton contested the LHSAA soccer decision, saying the school did not agree to play the first game listed as a forfeit because team members competed at the LHSAA cross country meet that day.
Brighton was a long-time LHSAA member, but dropped out the association in the mid-2000s. Henderson added that he sought to amend the enrollment number to 50 in 2019 but was asked to withdraw his proposal by LHSAA leadership.
Brighton has now been accepted to rejoin the Association of Christian Educators of Louisiana league, which offers team sports. Brighton expects to have between 55 and 60 students enrolled in its high school this fall, all of whom are covered by the Americans with Disabilities Act.
“The students we teach learn things differently than other students,” he said. “That is why our enrollment is what it is.”
McDonald nets four stars
Scotlandville point guard Emareyon McDonald claimed a four-star rating and Louisiana’s No. 1 spot among 2021 prospects in the newly released ESPN 100 recruiting lists.
The 6-foot-1 McDonald is incorrectly listed as playing at his former school, Coushatta-based Red River by ESPN. He sat out last season after transferring to Scotlandville.
ESPN’s rankings also list McDonald as the No. 29 point guard in the nation and No. 37 in the South region. The Dunham School’s Carlos Stewart is rated No. 3 in Louisiana by ESPN.
Job opening
Class 1A Central Private seeks an offensive line coach who is certified to teach science or a coach willing to take on the role as a certified nonfaculty coach.
Contact CPS head football coach Robbie Mahfouz at (225) 270-0799.