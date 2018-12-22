No drama emerged from a passionate appeal on behalf of three Walker High girls basketball players who had one-year LHSAA suspensions rescinded last week.
Walker principal Jason St. Pierre said he received a brief statement from the LHSAA’s counsel on the case, Charles “Chip” Duhe, that was sent to the school’s attorney Charles F. Hardie IV on Thursday.
“To be honest with you, I’m not sure what changed between Wednesday and Thursday or any other day since we got the LHSAA ruling,” St. Pierre said. “All it said was that after considering the ‘procedural process’ of the emergency appeal request that it had been decided to rescind the suspensions.
“Obviously, we happy to see the eligibility of the players restored. In our opinion, they never should have been ruled ineligible in the first place. Two of those girls lost a significant portion of their season and they shouldn’t have.”
Sisters Tarondia Harold, a senior, and Trinity Harold, a junior, joined the Walker High team for a holiday tournament at Northlake Christian Thursday night. A third player, Nia Robinson, is sitting out this season and will be eligible to compete at the start of the 2019-20.
All three players transferred from nearby Denham Springs High and were at the heart of recruiting related sanctions levied on Walker in mid-November. Those violations also led to a one-year suspension for WHS coach Korey Arnold and a $5,000 fine for the school.
LHSAA Executive Director Eddie Bonine responded to a text asking for a statement on the case with a text which said, “That was handled through legal counsels.”
Hardie and St. Pierre said appeals for Arnold and to rescind the fine are planned after the holidays.
“Based on the evidence the LHSAA has turned over to us, coach Arnold should not be suspended,” St. Pierre said. “We have turned over coach Arnold’s phone records. They cite text messages and the dates and times don’t match.”
St. Pierre also said he plans to take his interest in LHSAA to another level, by advocating for changes in the investigation and appeals process.
“There are things about this whole investigative process that I believe should change,” St. Pierre said. “It took us 21 days to get a copy of the report on the investigation and the evidence. There need to be clear dates and procedures set similar to what schools and school boards have.
“Once an investigation starts, there should be procedures in place for how it is handled through contacts at the school and once it is over, dates set for receiving a report and for possible appeals. If you are truly looking after the best interest of student-athletes, there needs to be more structure.”