ST. GABRIEL — When Haynesville’s Kedrick Grider returned the opening kickoff of the second half for a touchdown to give the Golden Tornado a nine-point lead, it put run-oriented East Iberville in a tight spot in their Class 1A quarterfinal.

But the No. 2-seeded Tigers stayed true to their identity and eventually wore down the visitors, scoring the final 19 points of the game and earning a 25-15 win over No. 7 Haynesville.

The victory sends East Iberville (7-1) to the semifinal round for the first time in school history. They will meet No. 3 Grand Lake.

“They take on the persona of the leader, and I didn’t panic,” East Iberville coach Justin Joseph said. “I knew if we stuck with it, we had a chance to rally and come back. We had an eight-minute drive to open the game. That was real pivotal, as that helped wear down (Haynesville’s) guys on the defensive side who play both ways.”

East Iberville rushed for 286 yards, with 212 coming in the second half. Jaden Williams ran for 118 yards and two scores. Chris Boudreaux added 93 yards and Skylar Jones ran for 58 yards and two touchdowns.

Haynesville (7-3) led 7-6 at halftime and the Golden Tornado lead grew to 15-6 on the 85-yard kickoff return by Grider, who also ran for the 2-point conversion.

Class 3A: Madison Prep upsets Jennings in thriller; Chargers advance to semifinals JENNINGS — David Jones' 45-yard interception return for a touchdown with 1:40 left led ninth-seeded Madison Prep to a 27-20 upset over the top…

How it was won

The tide began to turn in favor of the Tigers midway through the third quarter when the Haynesville punter had a snap go over his head that resulted in East Iberville getting the ball at the Golden Tornado 22. Less than a minute later, Williams scored on a 5-yard run to cut the deficit to 15-12.

After a Haynesville punt, the Tigers marched 68 yards on 11 plays — all running — and took the lead 18-15 on a 3-yard run by Jones early in the fourth quarter.

Haynesville drove deep into Tiger territory on their next possession, but the drive ended on an interception by Trey Perkins in the end zone.

Two plays later, Williams sealed the win with a 76-yard touchdown run.

Player(s) of the game

The four East Iberville running backs carried the ball at least eight times and all were very effective as none averaged less than 5 yards per carry. As a group, they were too much for a tiring Haynesville defense to handle.

They said it

Joseph, on East Iberville making the semifinals for the first time: “Kudos to the community and the school. It doesn’t matter where you start; it is where you are going. The best things come from the bottom. We got the toy at the bottom of the cereal box”

Notable

Haynesville appeared in the playoffs for the 42nd straight year. That is the third-longest active streak in the state behind John Curtis and Kentwood.

Homer builds big early lead and holds off White Castle in Class 1A quarterfinal WHITE CASTLE — Homer scored three touchdowns in the first half and then relied on its defense as the Pelicans slipped past White Castle 18-13 …