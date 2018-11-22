All three play on the road and each team is considered an underdog, based on football playoff seeding. The similarities end there for the local teams set for quarterfinal playoff games Friday night.
Zachary (10-2) is the defending Class 5A champion and travels to Acadiana (11-1). East Ascension (11-1) meets John Ehret (11-1) at Hoss Memtsas Stadium at West Jefferson High in another 5A matchup. It is the Spartans' first quarterfinal berth since 2004.
Madison Prep (5-6) is seeded 26th in Class 3A and is the lowest remaining seed in the LHSAA playoffs. The Chargers travel to Eunice (10-2). MPA was the Class 2A runner-up two years ago.
“When you talk about teams in that elite group that seem to go to the finals just about every year, Acadiana is there,” Zachary coach David Brewerton said. “That is a level we aspire to reach, and Acadiana has earned it. We have a lot of respect for that program and the things they do. There was a coaching change, but you can’t see much difference, which is also a credit to a great program.”
The retirement of longtime coach Ted Davidson has done little to slow the Wreckin' Rams' roll. First-year coach Matt McCullough is the son of former AHS baseball coach and Baton Rouge native Scott McCullough. The principles of Davidson’s veer offense remain intact.
However, there is a new wrinkle. Dillan Monette moved from running to quarterback because of an injury last week and will remain in that role.
So for the second straight week Zachary will face a quarterback with a limited scouting report. The run-first approach figures to remain with Monette and running back Larryll Greene, who have more than 2,500 yards rushing combined.
Counter that with Zachary’s offense led by quarterback Keilon Brown, who has 2,201 yards passing, 883 yards rushing and 37 total TDs. Chandler Whitfield 43 catches, 1,047 yards, 12 TDs is the top receiver. RJ Allen scored four TDs last week and adds 553 yards rushing.
East Ascension coach Darnell Lee considers the game with fourth-seeded Ehret to be a crucial measuring stick for the No. 5 Spartans, who lost to the Patriots three years ago in the playoffs.
“Athletically, I think the teams are similar. They have more of true quarterback this time, and he is very good,” Lee said. “When we played them last time they had Michael Divinity, who is at LSU, at linebacker. Now they have (Dante’) Starks, another linebacker who is committed to LSU.
“The thing I was most proud of last week is that we didn’t panic when Slidell went ahead. We need to execute, especially on offense and not abandon the running game.”
The Spartans expect running back Ethan Bagwell to return this week to boost their running attack led by Evan Copeland with 111 yards last week.
Ehret quarterback Travis Mumphrey passed for 1,900 yards and 21 TDs in the regular season.
Madison Prep coach Landry Williams said his young team has found its grove with back-to-back wins over other teams seeded in the Class 3A top 10. Second-seeded Eunice provides a different challenge.
“We lost some close games we could have won,” Williams said. “We are playing a lot of young guys, and we had some growing pains. The thing that has been the most consistent all year is our defense, and they need to play their best game so far.
“Eunice is No. 2 for a reason, and they run the Wing-T very well. We have to make the correct reads and stay in position to make plays. We want to make the most of this chance.”