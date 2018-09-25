Catholic High senior golfer Brayden Sequin is one of 81 junior golfers selected to participate alongside the pros at the PGA Tour Champions Pure Insurance Championship in Pebble Beach, California, this weekend.
Sequin was the only Louisiana player chosen by a panel of judges. Junior players were selected based on their participation of the PGA’s First Tee program, their playing ability and their application of life skills learned through the First Tee program.
"Being chosen to participate in the tournament at Pebble Beach is not only an honor but it is also an opportunity of a lifetime,” Sequin said. “I'm very excited, and I feel like all of my hard work is paying off. I'm very thankful to the First Tee Program for this opportunity."
First-year Catholic golf coach Christopher Davis added, “Catholic High and the golf program are so very proud of Brayden for this tremendous honor that he has received. This selection is even more important because of the organization Brayden will be representing and what it stands for.”
EA trio get action
Former East Ascension players Jimel London, Ja’lon Watts and Marshaud Melancon all started for Arkansas-Monticello in last weekend’s 21-7 loss to Southeastern Oklahoma.
London, a true freshman defensive back, was among the UAM leaders with three tackles. Melancon is a junior who also played defensive back. Watts is a senior linebacker.
Former Redemptorist player Darren Drago is the defensive coordinator for the Boll Weevils. Hud Jackson, a former head coach at Central Catholic head coach, is UAM’s head coach.
Walker Hall of Fame
The inaugural nine-member class of the Walker High Athletic Hall of Fame will be honored 7 p.m. Oct. 18 in the school’s cafeteria. The induction class honors athletes, coaches, and contributors who were active before 1960.
This group includes six athletes, one coach/administrator and two contributors. Members of the 1959 girls basketball championship team also will be honored. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased by contacting the Walker High office at (225) 271-3200. The inductees will also be presented at the football game on Oct. 19.
By the numbers
St. John quarterback Adam Blanchard set a school record by passing for 304 yards in last week’s 28-21 loss to Covenant Christian. The previous record of 276 yards was set by Brian Romero vs. North Iberville in 1997. ... Episcopal’s Austin Jemison ran for 251 yards and five TDs in the Knights’ 48-28 win over Northeast last week.