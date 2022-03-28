Girls golf
At Webb Park
Par 36 (back 9)
Team standings: 1. U High 101. 2. Parkview- 103. 3. St. Joseph’s 109.
Medalists: 1. Peyton Flynn, Ascension Christian, 41. 2. Sophie Crespo, U-High, 47. 3. Lindsie Landry, Parkview, 48
At Copper Mill
Par 36
Team standings: 1. St. John 88. 2. West Feliciana, 103. 3. Zachary, 117
Medalists: 1. Izzy LoBue, St. John, 37. 2. Blanche Butler, West Feliciana, 49. 3. LeeAnne Bueche, St. John, 51.
Gymnastics
Baton Rouge High Invitational
Boys
Teams standings: 1. BRHS 305.4. 2 Caddo Magnet 152.3. 3 D. Thibodaux STEM 79.6. 4 Hahnville 65.7. 5 St. Amant 50.0
Level 10 All-Around
1 Albert Berggen, Hahnville, 65.7. 2 Sam Ellis, BRHS, 63.9. 3 Tyler Busby, BRHS, 60.1.
Level 4 All-Around
1 Connor Nicholson, Caddo, 53.9. 2 Kiomil Perez, BRHS, 51.3. 3 William Percy, St. Amant, 50.0
Girls
Teams standings: 1 BRHS 227.15. 2 St. Joseph 225.35. 3 Caddo Magnet 222.55. 4 Dutchtown 203.5. 5 St. Amant 183.65
Level 8 All-Around
1 Ava Riche, St. Joseph, 37.8. 2 Anna Broyles, St. Joseph, 36.6. 3 Hannah Comeaux, Parkview, 36.6
Level 4 All-Around
1 Amarii Shaw, BRHS, 38.45. 2 Camila Astete, BRHS, 38.15. 3 Jaiden Gautreau, EA, 38.05
Level 3 All-Around
1 Laney Mando, Caddo, 38.2. 2 Paige Henderson, BRHS, 38.15. 3 Caleigh Franklin, BRHS, 38.0
Boys tennis
Episcopal 5, St. Amant 0
Singles
Jacob Jones, Episcopal def. Dason Decoteau 6-0, 6-0
Davis Elgin, Episcopal def. Grant Dicarlo 6-1, 6-1
Samuel Messina, Episcopal def. Sawyer Spruill 6-2, 6-4
bHayden Singh/Davis Bruno, Episcopal def. Beau Babin/Jacob Lobell 7-5, 6-0
Ethan Davis/John Schilling Staley, Episcopal def. Myles Dennis/Beau Dupuy 7-5, 6-4
Woodlawn 3, Central 2
Singles
David Carmon, Central def. Max Bayles 8-0
Michael Carmon, Central def. Jamarion Johnson 8-0
Doubles
Cameron Lindsay/Levi Lindsay, Woodlawn def. Alex Davis/Taylor Parker 6-0, 6-2
Dylan Aucoin/Ezekial Krulac, Woodlawn def. Grant Penton/Clark Parker 7-6, 5-7, 1-0
Brady Bertrand/Devin Trim, Woodlawn def. Ethan Rispone/Matthew Davis 6-1, 7-5
University 4, Dunham 1
Singles
Collin Coates (UHS) def Cade Cloud (Dunham) 6-4,6-4
Jeremiah Blanchard (Dunham) def Nick Loy (UHS) 3-6,6-1,10-4
Doubles
Jack Belcher/Dylan Rousselle (UHS) def Evan Gleason/Wait Harrod (Dunham) 1-6,6-1,10-7
Connor Brown/Noah Beamor (UHS) def Milo Johnston/George Harrod (Dunham) 6-4,6-2
Tyler White/Luke Gordon (UHS) def Ashton Dupont/Lawerance Watts (Dunham) 6-4,6-4
Denham Springs 2 Walker 1
Singles
Daniel Leaycraft (D. Springs) def. Jacob Thomas (Walker) 6-4, 6-4
Seth LeBlanc (Walker) def. Carson Clark (D. Springs) 6-1, 6-1
Doubles
Ethan Foster/Matthew Jett (D. Springs) def. Chase David/Cooper Mayeaux (Walker) 6-2, 6-1
Girls tennis
St. Joseph's 4, Newman 1
Singles
Caroline Holliday, St. Joseph's def. Elizabeth Payne 6-1, 6-1
Micah Pierce, Newman def. Ella Mancuso 6-1, 6-2
Doubles
Anne Scott Guglielmo/Shobe Manuel, St. Joseph's def. Gwen Gray/Virginia Cummingham 6-1, 6-1
Lilly Cambias/Caroline Pousson, St. Joseph's def. Katherine Patin/Dorthy Philips 6-1, 6-0
Hayden Hoffmen/Allaire Benedetto, St. Joseph's def. Olivia Francis/Elizabeth Flynn 6-4, 7-6, 7-2
St. Joseph’s 5, Sacred Heart 0
Singles
Ella Mancuso, St. Joseph’s def. Sophia Rodriguez 6-2, 6-4
Caroline Holliday, St. Joseph’s def. Emmeline Singer 6-3, 6-4
Doubles
Anne Scott Guglielmo/Shobe Manuel, St. Joseph’s def. Maryella Congeni/Olivia Boyd 6-1, 6-2
Addie Hedges/Hayden Hoffman, St. Joseph’s def. Katherine Bonura/Maria English 7-6, (7-4), 2-6, 11-9
Virginia Rader/Maria Sereda, St. Joseph’s def. Elise Griffith/Chiara Bazan 6-2, 6-0
Episcopal 3, St. Amant 2
Singles
Grayce Reynolds, St. Amant def. Molly King 6-1, 6-2
Rebecca Angel, St. Amant def. Eden Guirard 4-6, 6-0, 10-3
Doubles
Bria Coleman/Glynes Hill, Episcopal def. Miranda Crooks/Libby Lambert 6-4, 4-6, 10-2
Walker 4 Denham Springs 1
Singles
Kyra Patrick (Walker) def. Payton Brownell (D. Springs) 6-2, 6-1
Morgan Duncan (Walker) def. Felicity Wooley (D. Springs) 6-1, 6-1
Doubles
Sarah Williamson/Cameron Thames (Walker) def. Brianna Daigle/Claire Dean (D. Springs) 6-1, 6-2
Averie Hirschey/Alyssa Patterson (D. Springs) def. Averi Wadenphull/Karsyn Carlisle (Walker) 7-5, 7-5
Selena Stafford/Aubrey Olivier (Walker) def. Ella Ackoury/Taylor Darbonne (D. Springs) 6-2, 6-0
Woodlawn 3, Central 2
Singles
Savannah Richard, Central def. Jada Braxton 8-3
Chelsey Holmes, Woodlawn def. Cassidy Johnson 8-7
Doubles
Amelie Lemaire/Seraya Lemaire, Woodlawn def. Annalyse Greely/Madison Lumpkin 6-3, 6-2
Janece Bueche/J’Kaira Claiborne, Central def. Miriam Lindsay/Julie Russell 6-3, 6-2
Krystel Amo/Katelyn Fontenot, Woodlawn def. Amelia Conerly/Hannah Gafford 8-5
University High 4, Dunham 1
Singles
Tatum Teague (UHS) def Stella Boone (Dunham) 6-4,6-4
Helen Watts (Dunham) def Tilly Teague (UHS) 6-0,6-2
Doubles
Lilly Verma/Mary Clare Beachem (UHS) def Adora Dinh/Malyn Rolling (Dunham) 6-0,6-0
Camille Lavergne/Victoria Pereira (UHS) def Anna Kathryn Slaton/Sarah Kathryn Breland (Dunham) 6-2,6-1
Macy Vincent/Anna Sporito (UHS) def Tiana Bonkachi/Mallory Golightly (Dunham) 6-7,6-3,10-2