Ponchatoula led by 21 points at halftime. When top-seeded Walker cut the lead to four points in the fourth quarter, the Green Wave also proved it could finish.
With Tulane signee Jaylee Womack leading the way, fourth-seeded Ponchatoula claimed a 68-59 victory in a Class 5A semifinal Thursday night at the LHSAA nonselect girls basketball tournament.
Womack had game-highs of 22 points and 13 rebounds, including four free throws in the final 35.2 seconds of the game played at SLU’s University Center. The victory comes after semifinal losses by the Green Wave in both 2020 and 2021.
“This is three years we have been here and lost in this round,” Womack said afterward. “It feels amazing.”
Ponchatoula (34-2) plays second-seeded Parkway (32-1) in the 5A final at 8 p.m. Saturday.
Taylor Jackson added 20 points and Elizabeth Thompson 11 for the winners.
Ja’Miya Vann led Walker (33-4) with 15 points. Caitlin Travis had 11 points and Kennedi Ard chipped in 10.
“They (Ponchatoula players) have been so determined about what they want to do, which is win a state championship,” Ponchatoula coach Patricia Landaiche said. “I just told the girls I don’t think that is our best game yet.”
Walker trailed by as many as 22 points. Womack scored 12 first-quarter points to get the Green Wave off and running. She made two 3-pointers in the opening eight minutes.
A 21-8 second-quarter run added to the lead. Shooting percentages told a big part of the story. Ponchatoula shot a sizzling 64.3% (18 of 28) from the field in the first half. By comparison, Walker was at 27.3% (6 of 22).
“In the first half, I don’t think Ponchatoula could do anything wrong,” Walker coach Korey Arnold said. “I told them at halftime there is no 20-point shot and that we had to just chip away."
The second half was a different story. Walker started its comeback with a 19-10 third-quarter run. Two free throws by Travis made it 56-52 with 5:27 remaining. The Wildcats also trimmed the Ponchatoula lead to five with less than two minutes to go.
Ponchatoula had an answer for each challenge. An intentional foul call with 35.2 seconds left was crucial. Womack made both free throws to make it a 64-57 game and her team maintained possession.
Two more Womack free throws nine seconds later upped Ponchatoula’s lead to nine.
“We had to use so much energy to get back in the game. They (Ponchatoula) shot better than I think they have all year," Arnold said. "I think if we played a little harder in the first half we would have had a different outcome. There is no doubt in my mind we will be here next year.”