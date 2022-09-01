Two cross country meets and one volleyball tournament help close out the first week of the high school sports regular season.
Woodlawn is the site of the 20-team South Louisiana Invitational volleyball tournament that begins Friday and concludes with a final set for 6 p.m. Saturday.
St. Michael hosts its annual Bayou Boogie Invitational cross country meet at Highland Road Park Saturday morning. Also set for Saturday is the West Feliciana Relays meet at the West Feliciana Sports Complex.
Here is a breakdown:
CROSS COUNTRY: Approximately 40 schools and around 600 runners are registered for varsity/JV at the Bayou Boogie meet. The three-mile girls varsity race is set for 8 a.m. and with the three-mile boys race to follow at 8:45 a.m.
“This is probably the biggest meet we’ve had,” St. Michael coach Neil Borel said. “With it being the Labor Day weekend, we never know what to expect.
“There are 40 schools entered, but not all of them will bring full teams. Some will just bring maybe one of two runners. Training has been hard with the weather we’ve been having and I know everybody just wants an idea of where they are right now.”
Borel said several New Orleans area schools are set to compete, including Mandeville, John Curtis and De La Salle. Traditional power Vandebilt Catholic of Houma is entered, long with local powers, Catholic High and St. Joseph’s Academy.
Summer rains have left the Highland course water-logged. Borel is hoping that a few days of sunshine prevents any potential mud-related course alterations.
First-year West Feliciana coach McKinsey Lambert said 10 schools are entered in the WF Relays, including Class 2A power Episcopal.
The middle school race begins at 9 a.m. with the varsity race set for 10 a.m. Schools divide their teams into four-runner relay groups. Varsity runners each run 1.5 mile legs.
VOLLEYBALL: Teams from across the state are part of the 20-team field. Pool play begins at 4 p.m. Friday with matches on three courts.
Loyola Prep and C.E. Byrd are Shreveport area teams entered. Archbishop Chapelle, Ben Franklin, Fontainebleau and Academy of Our Lady are among the New Orleans area schools set to compete.
Host Woodlawn is among the seven area teams entered. Episcopal, St. Michael, McKinley, Madison Prep, Denham Springs and Catholic-PC are the others.
Volleyball
Friday
South Louisiana Invitational
At Woodlawn-three courts
Catholic-Pointe Coupee vs. Madison Prep, Episcopal vs, McKinley, St. Michael vs. Denham Springs, 4 p.m.
Hahnville vs. Catholic-PC, Ben Franklin vs. McKinley, Denham Springs vs. Fontainebleau, 5 p.m.
Archbishop Chapelle vs. Madison Prep, Episcopal vs. Ben Franklin, Vandebilt Catholic vs. St. Michael, 6 p.m.
Hahnville vs. Chapelle, Woodlawn vs. Westminster, Loyola vs. Academy of Our Lady, 7 p.m.
Academy of Our Lady vs. Woodlawn, Loyola vs. Westminster, Fontainebleau vs. Vandebilt Catholic, 8 p.m.
Saturday
South Louisiana Invitational
At Woodlawn-three courts
St. Louis Catholic vs. Loyola, Slidell vs. St. Martinville, Byrd vs. St. Michael, 8 a.m.
St. Louis vs. Woodlawn, McKinley vs. Slidell, Denham Springs vs. Byrd, 9 a.m.
Episcopal School of Acadiana vs. Hahnville, McKinley vs. St, Martinville, St. Michael vs. Fontainebleau, 10 a.m.
Madison Prep vs. ESA, Slidell vs. Episcopal, Woodlawn vs. Loyola, 11 a.m.
Westminster vs. Academy of Our Lady, St. Martinville vs. Ben Franklin, Byrd vs. Vandebilt Catholic, noon
Madison Prep vs. Hahnville, Ben Franklin vs. Slidell, Westminster vs. St. Louis, 1 p.m.
Archbishop Chapelle vs. Catholic-Pointe Coupee, St. Martinville vs. Episcopal, Academy of Our Lady vs. St. Louis, 2 p.m.
ESA vs. Chapelle, Vandebilt vs. Denham Springs, Fontainebleau vs. Byrd, 3 p.m.
Catholic-PC vs. ESA, 4 p.m.
Semifinals, 5 p.m.
Championship, 6 p.m.