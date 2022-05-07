After a 12-year hiatus from the Class 5A baseball semifinals, No. 3-seeded Dutchtown booked its return trip after defeating No. 11 Central 6-1 on Saturday at Griffin Park to sweep the best-of-three series from the Wildcats.
Dutchtown (35-3) took the lead in the fourth inning after trailing 1-0 after the first. The Griffins scored three runs in the fourth and tacked on another three over the next two innings.
“Two more to go,” Dutchtown coach Chris Schexnaydre said after the game while crying into the arms of family and friends.
Dutchtown will travel to Sulphur for the state tournament Thursday to face No. 2 West Monroe. The matchup is a rematch from last season where West Monroe ended Dutchtown’s season in the quarterfinals.
Central (28-9) scored its only run in the first inning after a sacrifice fly by pitcher Jimmie Johnson sent shortstop Taylor Walters home. Walters had hit a triple over the head of Dutchtown center fielder Reuben Williams.
Dutchtown’s first three innings ended in three-and-outs. The Griffins found their rhythm in the fourth after two batters were hit and a single hit between shortstop and second base loaded the bases.
Designated hitter Carter Hanberry then hit a two-run double to right field that put Ethan Mayeux and Tanner Vadnais home. Shortstop Pierson Parent followed with a sacrifice fly to left field to get first baseman Will Delaune home for a 3-1 lead.
The Wildcats struggled to get multiple batters on base within the same inning, only achieving that in the bottom of the fourth inning. Dutchtown pitcher Nathan Monceaux was the main adversary for the Wildcats. He recorded four strikeouts while keeping the offense at bay.
“He emptied his bucket for the team today,” Schexnaydre said.
Johnson put Dutchtown batters on base consistently via free passes. Before being pulled in the sixth inning, Johnson had walked two batters and hit five.
“We hit and or walked too many batters, which created a chance for them to get a timely hit and they did,” Central coach Leo McClure said.
The Griffins scored a solo run in the fifth inning off an RBI triple by Vadnais. Right fielder Colin Dupre scored the run. Dutchtown returned the next inning to put two more on the board.
After back-to-back hit batters and a wild pitch, runners were positioned at second and third. A sacrifice fly to right field by catcher Caleb Ickes allowed Hanberry to score and Parent to advance. An RBI single to left field by Williams gave his team a 6-1 lead.
“I’m so happy for this team,” Schexnaydre said. "They deserve it from when the seniors got here four years ago."