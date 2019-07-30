Since the closure of The Church Academy in the spring, Jonathan Thompson's young coaching career had been in limbo. That changed this week when the 30-year-old former Parkview Baptist player was hired as the head baseball coach at Class B Holden.
“I wasn’t sure what I would be doing this year,” Thompson said. “This is definitely a blessing for me and my family. Both my wife and I grew up in Denham Springs and that is where we live. She just got hired at Levi Milton (Elementary School). We understand Livingston Parish and love the work ethic. So all this is a perfect fit for us.”
Thompson worked in private business before serving as the head coach at TCA, a Class 1A school, in 2019. He takes over for David White, who will concentrate on coaching the Rockets’ powerlifting teams in 2019-20.
“Because (Thompson) coached at a 1A school, he is familiar with coaching at a small school,” Holden Principal Kristine Roundtree said. “We are excited to add Jonathan to our staff.”
Thompson, who played collegiately at Southern Miss and Belhaven, is eager to use the lessons he has learned with the Holden players.
“I can’t wait to meet the players,” Thompson said. “This is going to be all about them and helping them grow and succeed. I played for the great M.L. Woodruff in high school and will teach some of the lessons I learned from him.”