Outstanding Player
Caitlin Travis
Walker
Taking on a new role is not always easy. But the move Travis made paid dividends for her and the Wildcats, who advanced to the Class 5A semifinals where they lost to eventual champion Ponchatoula.
As a sophomore, the 5-foot-7 Travis was generally considered to be one of Baton Rouge area’s top offensive player and finished with a scoring average of 20.2 points per game. But as a junior, Travis was Walker’s undisputed floor general.
“Last year, we had some injuries and were not as deep, so she needed to score more,” Walker coach Korey Arnold said. “She averaged less points, but her numbers in other categories went up this year and her defense was improved too.
“Caitlin is going to do whatever we ask of her and whatever it takes to win. She wants to win at a high level. She always puts the team first.”
Travis struck the perfect balance to lead a balanced Walker attack that ended most games with multiple players in double figures.
The District 4-5A MVP did lead Walker in scoring with an average of 14.8 points per game. She also contributed 4.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 3.1 steals.
Those numbers and Walker’s rise to the top of the Louisiana’s 5A elite helped Travis claim first-team all-state honors from the LSWA
Coach of the Year
Quianna Chaney
Southern Lab
Nobody knew what to expect from Chaney’s Southern Lab team. They exceeded all expectations. The Kittens were 20-11 and beat three higher seeded teams to win the Division IV title, the school’s first since 2004. The young squad was Southern Lab’s first varsity girls team since 2017-18.
