Caitlin Travis

Walker's Caitlin Travis in this year's All-Metro girls basketball outstanding player.

 Submitted photo

Outstanding Player

Caitlin Travis

Walker

Taking on a new role is not always easy. But the move Travis made paid dividends for her and the Wildcats, who advanced to the Class 5A semifinals where they lost to eventual champion Ponchatoula.

As a sophomore, the 5-foot-7 Travis was generally considered to be one of Baton Rouge area’s top offensive player and finished with a scoring average of 20.2 points per game. But as a junior, Travis was Walker’s undisputed floor general.

“Last year, we had some injuries and were not as deep, so she needed to score more,” Walker coach Korey Arnold said. “She averaged less points, but her numbers in other categories went up this year and her defense was improved too.

“Caitlin is going to do whatever we ask of her and whatever it takes to win. She wants to win at a high level. She always puts the team first.”

Travis struck the perfect balance to lead a balanced Walker attack that ended most games with multiple players in double figures.

The District 4-5A MVP did lead Walker in scoring with an average of 14.8 points per game. She also contributed 4.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 3.1 steals.

Those numbers and Walker’s rise to the top of the Louisiana’s 5A elite helped Travis claim first-team all-state honors from the LSWA

Coach of the Year

Quianna Chaney

Southern Lab

Nobody knew what to expect from Chaney’s Southern Lab team. They exceeded all expectations. The Kittens were 20-11 and beat three higher seeded teams to win the Division IV title, the school’s first since 2004. The young squad was Southern Lab’s first varsity girls team since 2017-18.

Izzy Besselman

Episcopal

Cambree Courtney

Holden

Shaila Forman

Southern Lab

Jordan Harris

Baker

Aubrey Hoyt

Albany

Kaylan Jack

Madison Prep

J’Nyria Kelly

St. John

Ceara Myers

Liberty

Lauren Rachal

Family Christian

Ty’Reona Sibley

McKinley

Emily Soignet

St. Joseph’s Academy

Deniya Thornton

St. Amant

Allasia Washington

Madison Prep

Kayln Williams

Scotlandville