Lucky 13? That is exactly what Lutcher High girls powerlifting coach Kelly Magendie is hoping for as the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Powerlifting meet begins Thursday at the Rapides Parish Coliseum in Alexandria.
“We’ve got a good group of girls back and we also have some girls who have been on the team, but they are getting their first chance to compete at both regional and state,” Magendie said. “We always say we’re never afraid to put anybody in a big meet because they all prepare and work so hard.”
Lutcher seeks its 13th straight girls powerlifting title and will compete in Division II-Class 4A. A new year also brings a new format for the three-day meet that runs through Saturday.
Action begins at 9:30 a.m. Thursday for boys teams in Division II and Division III. Girls teams in all five divisions — a total of over 400 competitors — are scheduled to compete Friday, also starting at 9:30 a.m. Boys teams in Divisions I, IV and V compete Saturday, following the same time schedule.
“The reason I think they changed the format was because there were complaints from coaches who have both a boys and a girls team,” Port Allen coach Brian Bizette said. “Under the previous format you would have girls lift in the morning and boys in the afternoon. It was hard to give both teams the attention they needed because you want to focus on all them doing their best.”
Port Allen in Division IV and Ascension Catholic of Division V also won titles a year ago. ACHS seeks its fifth title in a row. Runnels is projected to finish third in the boys competition and fourth among girls teams in Division V.
Lutcher’s Quameca Stafford (114), Kallie Mcdonald (148), Shay Naquin (165) and Melanie Louque (198) are all seeded atop their respective weight classes.
Port Allen’s list of weight-class leaders includes J’laycia Grevious (97-pounds), Emily Nichol (198), Gabrionna Foster (220) and Rickia Lenoir (super heavyweight).
Miranda Landry (114), Madison Tripode (132), Nydia Cooper (181) have top entry marks for Ascension Catholic. Julia Sager of Runnels (123) and Holden’s Lauren Politz (165) also have top marks in Division V.
William Ledoux of Slaughter Charter (220) and Runnels’ Seth Chaisson (148) and Justin Taliferrio (198) are Division V boys with top entry marks. Dutchtown’s Hayden Willis (198) is among the top competitors in Division I.