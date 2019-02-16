With the LHSAA’s winter championships season shifting into high gear, there is plenty of emphasis on playoff pairings, games and events. But there was one other notable communication last week.
“Dear Mom and Dad … Cool It” was co-authored by LHSAA Executive Director Eddie Bonine and Karissa Niehoff, the Executive Director of the National Federation of High Schools. It addresses the escalation of attacks, verbal and some physical in nature, on game/meet officials.
Obviously, this is more than just a Louisiana problem. I have noted before that parent/fan abuse of some type is what drives many officials out of high school sports.
Just last week, I got a call about attacks on officials, one at a middle school game and two at high school games, that reportedly took place not too far from Baton Rouge.
There is a Louisiana law on the books that makes an assault on a contest official punishable by a fine of $500 and up to six months of jail time.
The culture that exists among sports parents and fans must change in order to keep things from becoming a legal issue. Schools/teams can do it, so why not fans?
My mother taught me long ago that if you don’t have anything good to say, keep your mouth shut. Officials, like the rest of us, are not perfect. Consider what happened with the Saints-Rams NFC playoff game, right? High school and youth league officials get paid much less.
What is most disturbing is the narrative at every game I go to. “Be fair to us,” with the automatic assumption being that officials are out to hurt their team. One fan who sat behind me at a recent game made it a running commentary, practically ignoring the play of his child’s team.
Why not cheer for your child and their teammates? And applaud the play of all players in what was fabulous game.
If I were a school administrator, I would likely adopt a code of conduct for fans/parents at my school. Some colleges in the ACC have conditions for expulsion printed on basketball tickets. Coaches and players also are on the receiving end of verbal abuse too.
Trust me, this is a problem — not a publicity ploy.
Get your Star of Stars tickets
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees is the special guest speaker for the event scheduled for 7 p.m. May 20 at L’Auberge Casino & Hotel event center. Tickets are on sale at TheAdvocate.com/Stars and early-bird pricing is available until April 1.
In addition to honoring the Star of Stars in numerous sports, along with male and female Athlete of the Year winners, schools can again nominate their teams for Team of the Year awards.
Local high schools and their fans will soon get to nominate their teams, a coach or someone close to their athletic program for awards that will be presented at The Advocate’s Star of Stars sports awards.
New awards this year include Coach of the Year awards for male and female teams, as well as the Courage and Spirit awards. Details about these awards and how nominations can be submitted will be available soon, complete with an internet link.
All-Metro soccer
Meetings to select the All-Metro soccer teams are set for March 11-12 at The Advocate office located on Reiger Rd. Boys meetings are set for Monday, March 11 with Divisions III-IV set to meet first at 6 p.m. followed by Division I-II at 6:45 p.m.
Girls’ meetings on Tuesday, March 12, will follow the same schedule. Coaches can contact Rudy Valenciano at rudy.valenciano@basf.com for addition information.
Hall of Fame nominations
The Denham Springs High School Athletic Hall of Fame is accepting nominations for its 2019 induction class until March 31. Hall of Fame nomination guidelines are available at the school office or on the DSHS website at www.denhamspringshs.org. For more information, contact Jim Spring at (225) 588-0366 or jimspring53@hotmail.com.
Open date
Broadmoor High seeks a Week 1 football opponent for 2019 and 2020. The Bucs were originally scheduled to play The Church Academy Week 1, but the school announced Tuesday that it is closing at the end of the 2018-19 school year.
Contact BHS Athletic Director Rusty Price at (225) 921-3418.