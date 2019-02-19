It took a while for the University High soccer team to find its groove. Now the Cubs are one game from a special season.
Riding a 10-game winning streak, U-High can take the first boys soccer state championship in school history in the Division III finals match against Loyola Prep of Shreveport on Wednesday at the Louisiana-Lafayette Soccer Complex.
The Cubs (20-2-3) are unscored upon in three playoff games and boast a unified group in the school’s first visit to the final since 2010.
“This is one of the top teams I’ve been fortunate to coach,” said U-High coach Chris Mitchell, who in his 19th season. “We started pretty rough. It took us a while to figure out our formation and style because we lost a lot of seniors. We hit stride after we tied St. Louis 2-2 and that spurred our belief for a special season.”
U-High’s streak started after the tie against St. Louis, a Division III powerhouse. The Cubs are led by a threesome of seniors who have played together since kindergarten: Jack Vick bolsters the back line while four-year starters Kramer Mittendorf in the midfield and forward Connor Kirkpatrick provide the offense.
“Jack Vick is basically our leader in the back,” Mitchell said. “He runs the show, coordinates and is an excellent communicator.”
Mittendorf has 22 goals and 20 assists while Kirkpatrick has 20 goals and 12 assists. Goalkeeper Charlie McKenzie had eight saves in last week’s 4-0 victory against Teurlings Catholic, a breakthrough win after the Cubs were eliminated in the semifinals two of the past three seasons.
The Cubs will have their hands full with the Flyers (18-8-4) whom they defeated 4-0 in December. Loyola boasts one of the top prep players in the state, Carson Berry, who has 102 career goals. He has 33 goals and 20 assists this season.
Loyola defeated reigning state champ Vandebilt in the semifinals 1-0, extending its winning streak to eight games. It’s the first trip to the final since 2009 for Loyola, whose only soccer state title came in 1996.
“U-High has a size and physicality advantage,” Loyola coach Trey Woodham said. “I think team quickness will be an advantage for us. If they beat us to the ball in the air it will be difficult for us to utilize our speed. But if we get to the ball first I see us having a real shot at this.”