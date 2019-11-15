CENTRAL — It looks like ninth-seeded Central High might be able to run out the clock. But East St. John had one last big play left after the home team turned the ball over on downs.
A chance was all quarterback Sean Shelby and receiver Markel August needed. Shelby and August connected on a 67-yard pass play with 2:05 remaining to lift No. 24 East St. John to a 34-30 upset victory over Central in Class 5A playoff action Friday night at the Central High Stadium.
“I saw it all the way,” Shelby said. “I watched him (August) catch it and run to the end zone.”
And it took one last stop. Central quarterback Sam Kenerson broke a 56-yard run past midfield. Sacks by Calvin Gardiner Jr. and Trevion Hampton led to a fourth-and-16. Kenerson’s pass fell incomplete with 1:10 remaining, locking up the win for ESJHS (7-4)
The first-round game showcased two different offensive styles. Shelby completed 15 of 36 passes in ESJHS’ big play offense for 347 yards and four touchdowns. August had nine catches for 180 yards and three TDs. East St. John scored twice in 3:42 of the fourth quarter. Rydell Jackson caught 58-yard reception was the other big play.
The teams combined for 717 yards of offense. Running back Isaiah Rankins finished with 172 yards on 25 carries and scored all four TDs for Central (8-3). Kenerson added 121 yards on 21 carries.
“I love my team,” a jubilant ESJHS coach Brandon Brown said. “We’re going to rewrite our story.”
On the flip side, Central head coach Sid Edwards called the season one of the program’s best and hugged each senior. The Central had held on lead tight, but missed a chance to increased its 30-27 by turning the ball over on downs at the 2:27 mark.
"Man, this is a tough," Edwards said. "This is such a special group and they played so hard. But is the beauty and cruelness of the game. You're can be either a first down or a touchdown away from winning."
Rankins added, "I feel like we should have won because everybody was doing their thing. We came up short at the sticks."
Central scored on its first possession. Kenerson ran for 50 yards on the drive that ended with Rankins plowing over the goal line from the ESJHS 1 with 7:52 left in the first quarter.
Shelby completed 6 of 21 first-half passes. He threw deep multiple times and was off the mark multiple times. But after Shawn Sterling intercepted a Kenerson pass, Shelby completed a 35-yard TD pass to August that tied the game at 7-7 at the 4:47 mark of the first quarter.
An East St. John turnover set up Central’s next score. Tyler Scott scooped up a fumble and returned it 32 yards to the 3-yard line. Rankins scored again to make it 13-7 with 9:12 remaining in the half.
East St. John overcame penalty on the ensuing kickoff that pushed the ball back to its 10. Shelby completed a 41-yard pass to Rydell Jackson that got his team out of the second-and-26 hole. The drive ended with Jackie Marshall scoring an 8-yard run. Alexis Reyes’ PAT gave the East St. John a 14-13 lead with 4:20 to go in the half.
But a 31-yard field goal by Andrew Medine in the final minute sent Central into the locker room with a 16-14 lead.
The teams traded third-quarter scores. First, it was Rankins on a 14-yard run and then Shelby-to-August for a 19-yard pass play. Central led 23-21 going into the final period.
Rankins’ final TD – on a 27-yard run – put Central up 30-21 with 6:11 remaining, setting up the final two TDs.