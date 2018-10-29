1. University (9-0): Tired of reading and hearing superlatives about this team? Sorry, it is not nearly over yet. The defending Division II champion Cubs scored all their points in the first half of a 56-7 District 6-3A win over Madison Prep last week.
Up next: Baker (6-3)
2. Catholic (8-1): The only thing this team hasn’t done so far is beat U-High. The defending Division I champion Bears are one team that has appeared to find ways to get better each week, which showed in that Week 8 win over East Ascension.
Up next: Broadmoor (1-8)
3. Zachary (7-2): Like Catholic, the defending Class 5A champion Broncos have found ways to get better each week, including after their loss to UHS. Zachary used a similar formula in its path to an LHSAA title a year ago.
Up next: Belaire (2-7)
4. East Ascension (8-1): The Spartans bounced back from that loss to Catholic in Week 8 to post a big win. This week they play rival St. Amant in one of the area’s top games that will likely reveal something about both teams.
Up next: St. Amant (7-2)
5. Southern Lab (8-1): A win over Kentwood would give the Kittens the District 6-1A title. Not impressed? Guess again. The trio of Ascension Catholic, Kentwood and SLHS is as good as any you’ll find in 1A. The Kittens are eager to prove they are the top team in the group.
Up next: Kentwood
6. Dunham (8-0): The Class 2A Tigers had an open date this week and got the chance to mend some injuries. Dunham can win the 8-2A title with a road win over rival Episcopal. Like Southern Lab, the Tigers do not want to share a district title.
Up next: Episcopal (6-3)
7. Walker (8-1): It seems like people have waited all year for the 4-5A Wildcats to falter. WHS’ lone loss is to 4-5A rival Zachary. Last week there was another impressive win, this one over Live Oak. This week’s game with Central offers another intriguing challenge.
Up next: Central (4-5)
8. St. Amant (7-2): What other local 5A teams have done has allowed the Gators of 5-5A to fly under the radar. Last year, SAHS was in a similar situation and beat East Ascension to tie for the district title. It will be interesting to see how the Gators fare this time.
9. Ascension Catholic (8-1): Does another 1A team belong in this group? Well, the Bulldogs have the credentials to belong, including last week’s win over No. 1-ranked Kentwood and a narrow loss to Southern Lab. Do they have the depth to play with 5A school? No, but the effort is what counts here.
Up next: St. John (3-6)
10, Plaquemine (7-2) and Baker (6-3): Plaquemine is in the driver’s seat in District 6-4A and has been nothing but impressive since that nondistrict loss to Ouachita. Some of Baker losses can be questioned, and it is not a flashy team. But being 5-0 in District 6-3A after a huge win over another defending champion, West Feliciana, puts Baker right here.
Up next: University (9-0)
On the outside looking in: Central (4-5), Denham Springs (5-4), East Feliciana (4-5), Episcopal (6-3), Live Oak (5-4), Livonia (7-2), Lutcher (6-3), St. James (6-3).