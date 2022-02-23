One team plays for an LHSAA title as others continue their quests to do the same as the girls basketball playoffs continue Thursday.
Fifth-seeded Southern Lab (20-11) ousted top-seeded Ouachita Christian in the semifinals and meets No. 2 Cedar Creek (28-2) at 2:30 p.m. to decide the Division IV title game at the Ochsner/LHSAA Select Girls Basketball tournament at the Alario Center.
“They are another good team that likes to press and they will press the entire game,” SLHS coach Quianna Chaney said. “And they have a point guard who is very talented, much like OCS. As my kids say, ‘She (Sarah Adams) is pretty saucy.’
“If we can minimize our turnovers and shoot well again, we’ll be good. I expect this game to go down to the wire. It will come down to making great decisions possession by possession.”
Top-seeded Walker (32-3) of Class 5A and Brusly (28-4) lead the group of six local teams seeking quarterfinal wins to advance to the Ochsner/LHSAA Girls Basketball tournament at SLU in Hammond next week.
WHS hosts No. 9 West Monroe (25-9) at 5:30 p.m. Brusly (28-4) meets No. 8 Iota (20-8) at home at 6:30 p.m.
Brusly was a 3A semifinalist last season and seeks a second consecutive tourney trip.
“They (Iota) are one of the best perimeter shooting teams I have seen in 3A,” Brusly coach Shawn Bradford said. “They are a No. 8 seed but could easily have been a No. 4 if it had not been for some COVID forfeits.
“They will be a great test for our defense. How well we defend will determine the outcome of the game.”
The Walker-West Monroe game is a battle of opposites. Walker prefers to press and get out in transition with a lineup that can go 10 players deep. The Rebels rely on a halfcourt game and will have a height advantage.
“They want to pound the ball inside with their post player and we want to run,” Walker coach Korey Arnold said. “It will come down to which team does the best job of imposing its will.”
Game notes
Southern Lab seeks its first LHSAA title since 2004, when Chaney was a star player for the Kittens.
Shaila Forman is averaging over 20 points a game in the playoffs for SLHS. Madison Alcerra led the Kittens with 15 points in Tuesday’s semifinal. The Kittens beat Cedar Creek in the quarterfinals in 2018 to advance to the LHSAA tourney.
Walker seeks its first tourney berth since 2019. Caitlin Travis and Kennedi Ard lead Walker’s balanced attack on offense. West Monroe’s 6-foot-2 post player Shamiya Butler scored 23 points in Monday’s road win over another local team. St. Amant.
Laila Clark is the top scorer for Brusly. Defending 3A champion Madison Prep hosts Jennings at 6:30 p.m. SLU signee Allasia Washington helps lead the Chargers.