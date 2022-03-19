What can you say about the end of a season and the end of an era? You know I have some thoughts.
The 2021-22 high school basketball season ended with a title trifecta in Lake Charles. Though he has not been Catholic High’s head football coach since 2016, the retirement of Dale Weiner is significant.
Here you go:
Simply the best? I do see Baton Rouge’s boys basketball teams stacking up that way after Madison Prep (3A), Port Allen (2A) and Zachary (5A) swept the final three titles at the Ochsner/LHSAA nonselect tourney in Lake Charles just over a week ago.
Those titles came a week after Family Christian (Division V), Southern Lab (Division IV) and Scotlandville (Division I) were crowned champions at the Ochsner/LHSAA select tourney in Lafayette.
Six of the LHSAA’s 12 boys basketball titles came back to Baton Rouge. Remember, White Castle (Class 1A), Jehovah-Jireh (Division V) and Liberty (Division II) were all runner-up finishers.
It sometimes amazes me when observers, including media members from other parts of the state, talk about how good Baton Rouge boys basketball has been “lately.” It is a valid point … keep reading. However, the last 30 years have have been pretty incredible.
Since 1992, there have only been two years (1992, 2009) when Baton Rouge did not have at least one champion. Winning four titles out of seven classes in 2002 was a pre-split high point.
The six titles in 2022 is not anything new. BR won six titles in 2018 too. Since the split championships began in 2017, local teams have won 27 out of 72 possible titles, or 37.5 percent.
Yes, we love football. Never downplay high school basketball in Baton Rouge. It continues to be a cut above.
Speaking of a cut above, I spoke with Dale Weiner late Friday, hours after his retirement from Catholic High as a faculty member was announced. It can be easy to forget that Weiner (317-109) is one of only nine Louisiana coaches to surpass the 300 wins mark.
Weiner changed the trajectory of the school’s football program and did some innovative play-calling along the way. His 35 years at Catholic and 47 years in education is a legacy of longevity few coaches can match these days.
Friday also was Weiner’s 70th birthday. When Weiner informed Catholic principal Lisa Harvey of his plans to retire at the end of the school year a few weeks ago, he told her the school could announce it on his birthday.
There was a surprise. When Weiner brought his Civics class into the gym for Mass, Harvey noted his foot and back surgeries in recent years and told him to sit in a chair on the floor rather than climb the bleachers.
Once Mass ended, Harvey told the students it was Weiner’s birthday and they sang the birthday song. She then told students about Weiner’s retirement. The coach got a standing ovation.
“I love that school,” Weiner said. “After 47 years (in education), I feel like I did my share.”
Few would argue that point.