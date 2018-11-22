De La Salle at University
Division II semifinal
7 p.m. at Gill Stadium/Boss Field
RECORDS: No. 5 seed De La Salle 8-3; No. 1 University 11-0
LAST WEEK: De La Salle beat Hannan 17-14; University beat St. Louis Catholic 48-14
PLAYERS TO WATCH: DE LA SALLE: QB Fisher Rojas, RB, Montrell Johnson, WR Ivan Paz; UNIVERSITY: LB Bryton Constantin, QB John Gordon McKernan, OL Dylan Rathcke.
NOTEWORTHY: A rematch of last year’s Division II title game won by U-High, then the lower seed, 45-19. … McKernan threw five TD passes last week and now has 1,495 passing yards, 23 TDs and just two interceptions. … The Cubs' Mike Hollins has 1,303 yards rushing and 27 TDs. … Rojas has 772 yards passing and 10 TDs for De La Salle, while Johnson adds 659 yards rushing and six TDs.
East Ascension vs. John Ehret
Class 5A quarterfinal
7 p.m. at Hoss Memtsas Stadium at West Jefferson
RECORDS: No. 5 seed East Ascension 11-1; No. 4 John Ehret 11-1
LAST WEEK: East Ascension beat Slidell 28-25; John Ehret beat Haughton 37-6
PLAYERS TO WATCH: EAST ASCENSION: C Cooper Ducote, RB Evan Copeland, DB/WR Shaivonn Robinson; JOHN EHRET: QB Travis Mumphrey, WR Jordan Pinckney, LB Dante Starks.
NOTEWORTHY: Ehret beat EAHS 39-7 in the first round of the 5A playoffs in 2015 … Copeland ran for 111 yards last week for EAHS, and QB Jason Wakefield has more than 1,600 yards passing for the Spartans, who make their first quarterfinal appearance since 2004. …Mumphrey is a UNLV commitment.
Ferriday at St. Helena
Class 2A quarterfinal
7 p.m. at St. Helena-Greensburg
RECORDS: No. 3 Ferriday 9-3; No. 6 St. Helena 10-2
LAST WEEK: Ferriday beat General Trass 27-0; St. Helena beat Northeast 26-14
PLAYERS TO WATCH: FERRIDAY: QB Byron Milligan; DB Damion Milligan Jr.; ST. HELENA: QB Deshon Singleton, RB Corey LeBlanc, OL/DL O’Cyrus Torrence.
NOTEWORTHY: Game is a rematch of last year’s semifinal game in Ferriday that was won by St. Helena, 12-6. … Singleton has just more than 1,000 yards passing, while LeBlanc has more than 1,600 yards rushing. … First-year St. Helena coach Johnny Felder is a former QB at the school and also played defensive back at the Louisiana-Lafayette.
Lafayette Christian vs. Southern Lab
Division IV semifinal
7 p.m. at A.W. Mumford Stadium
RECORDS: No. 4 seed Lafayette Christian 12-0; No. 1 Southern Lab 11-1
LAST WEEK: Lafayette Christian beat Opelousas Catholic 56-14; Southern Lab beat Ouachita Christian 22-21
PLAYERS TO WATCH: LAFAYETTE CHRISTIAN: QB Zachary Clement, RB Logan Gabriel, WR Sage Ryan; SOUTHERN LAB: RB Tyrion Davis, OL Kardell Thomas DL Christopher Welch, LB/S Jabar Triplett.
NOTEWORTHY: Lab’s Davis, an LSU commitment, had over 2,000 rushing yards in the regular season for the Kittens, who beat OCS on the final play of the game last week in Monroe. … LCA is the defending Division IV champion. … Former LSU LB Trev Faulk is one of the LCA co-coaches.
Madison Prep at Eunice
Class 3A quarterfinal
7 p.m. at Eunice High
RECORDS: No. 26 Madison Prep 5-6; No. 2 Eunice 10-2)
LAST WEEK: Madison Prep beat Caldwell Parish 6-0; Eunice beat Wossman 13-12
PLAYERS TO WATCH: MADISON PREP: RB Roy Davis Jr., DB Joel Williams, LB Primus Breckenridge; EUNICE: QB Simeon Ardoin, RB Jeoul Hill, RB Deon Ardoin.
NOTEWORTHY: MPA seeks its second straight upset and looks to advance to the 3A semifinals for the first time. … Eunice runs a Wing-T offense and is led by coach Paul Trosclair, who has a 234-107 career record. … Sophomore Jicole Wright is set to start at QB for MPA with Zeon Chriss sidelined with an injury.
Rummel vs. Catholic
Division I semifinal
7 p.m. at Memorial Stadium
RECORDS: No. 3 seed Rummel 9-2; No. 2 Catholic 10-1
LAST WEEK: Rummel beat Brother Martin 27-23; Catholic beat St. Augustine 42-19
PLAYERS TO WATCH: RUMMEL: QB Chandler Fields, WR Koy Moore, LB Quinton Cage; CATHOLIC: RB Braelen Morgan, C Brian Hibbard, S Jonathan Mestayer.
NOTEWORTHY: The longtime rivals meet for the first time since the Bears beat Rummel 31-28 in the 2015 Division I title game. … Morgan has 438 yards rushing and 11 total TDs. … RB Joshua Parker (1,051 yards rushing, 15 TDs) and QB Cameron Dartez (1,219 yards passing 15 TDs) are other Bears' leaders.
Vermilion Catholic vs. Ascension Catholic
Division IV semifinal
7 p.m. at Boutte Stadium-Donaldsonville
RECORDS: No. 3 VCHS 11-1; No. 2 Ascension Catholic 11-1
LAST WEEK: Vermilion Catholic beat St. Frederick 50-0; Ascension Catholic beat Catholic-PC 66-20
PLAYERS TO WATCH: VERMILION CATHOLIC: QB Drew Lege, WR Ethan Lege, RB Kalix Broussard; ASCENSION CATHOLIC: LB Andrew Landry, RB/LB Jai Williams, RB/SS Jamar Barber.
NOTEWORTHY: An interesting battle of wins between teams with distinctly different styles. … ACHS prefers to run the ball and is led by Jai Williams with 2,303 yards and 29 TDs, while Jamar Barber adds 912 yards and 14 TDs. … Lege is the catalyst for Vermilion Catholic’s pass-oriented offense.
Zachary at Acadiana
Class 5A quarterfinal
7 p.m. at Acadiana High-Scott
RECORDS: Zachary 10-2; Acadiana 11-1
LAST WEEK: Zachary beat Hahnville 41-20; Acadiana beat Denham Springs 38-37
PLAYERS TO WATCH: ZACHARY: DL Caleb Jackson, DB/P Sean Burrell, OL Dylan Landry; ACADIANA: QB/RB Dillan Monette, RB Larryll Greene, RB Lucky Brooks.
NOTEWORTHY: Acadiana plays a District 4-5A team for the second straight week. … The teams last meet in the 2014 semifinals with Acadiana taking a 9-3 win. … Monette moved to QB during last week’s game because of an injury and has 1,239 yards rushing and 16 TDs. … Greene has 1,281 yards rushing and 18 TDs. … Burrell is one of the nation’s best 400 meters runners. … Zachary QB Keilon Brown has more than 3,000 total yards with 2,201 yards passing and 25 TDs.