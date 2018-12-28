The phrase “If it Feels Good, Do it” was part of pop culture decades before the Canadian band Sloan turned into a hit song in 2001.
Now there is the Scotlandville remake — If it Feels Good, Shoot it. With Reece Beekman scoring a game-high 32 points, the top-seeded Hornets outscored Glen Oaks 45-19 in the second half to run away with an 80-45 victory in semifinal action in the East Baton Rouge-Bob Pettit/Coca-Cola basketball tournament Friday night at Lee High.
“It’s all about playing defense,” Beekman said. “When you do that, you can get out on the break and get easy buckets. We are junior team and we have a good feel for where each other are out there on the court.”
Scotlandville (18-0) made 32 field goals in the game, including 6 3-pointers. Beekman added 12 rebounds and 7 assists for the Hornets, who face No. 6 Zachary in the title game set for 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Lee.
Zachary (12-7) ousted second-seeded Broadmoor 51-43 in the other semifinal. That game was expected to be a close. The odds were against fourth-seeded Glen Oaks (10-12) and its six-man roster.
But the Panthers managed to slow the tempo just enough in the first half. They trailed by four after one quarter and nine at the half. James Weathers led GOHS with 17 points.
When asked what his favorite part of the game is, the Beekman’s response was “All of it.” And it showed as the Hornets used their defense and transition game to take control with a 13-0 third-quarter run. Carvell Teasett (16), Tai’Reon Joseph (13) and Jonathan Horton (11) also scored in double digits for the winners.
“I tell these guys a game is a sprint and not a marathon,” Scotlandville coach Carlos Sample said. “You have to play every possession hard. We finally got into our tempo in the third quarter. We played their tempo the whole first half. My guys played hard for 32 minutes. I thought Glen Oaks had a great game plan, but they ran out of gas in the third quarter.”
ZACHARY 51, BROADMOOR 43: Like Scotlandville, Zachary used defense to pave the way for its semifinal win. The Broncos (12-7) advance to the EBR final for the second time in three years.
Chaun Moore led ZHS with 14 points. The trio of Dylan Jackson, Chris Hilton and Darian Ward pitched in 10 points apiece for the Broncos. Jacorey Lewis had 13 points and was the lone double digit scorer for Broadmoor, which saw its 11-game winning streak come to an end.
“The last to we played Broadmoor on Dec. 11 they really handed it to us,” Zachary coach Jonathan McClinton said. “Tonight we sold out to guard them on every possession. We changed defenses some and I think that confused them a little. I thought we also scored when we needed to score.”
It was notable that the Broncos limited two key Broadmoor players, forward Najee Jones and 6-foot-10 post player Derick Hamilton to less than 10 points each.
Though the game was close, Broadmoor led just once, midway through the first quarter. Zachary led by one point after the first quarter and two points, at 32-30, at halftime. ZHS’ largest lead of nine points came in the fourth quarter.
“At the beginning we couldn't score the ball well,” Zachary forward Gerren Hayes said. “If you play good defense, you don’t have to score that many points.”