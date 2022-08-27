PREDICTED ORDER OF FINISH
1. Zachary 15-0, 5-0
2. Catholic 12-1, 4-1 in 5-5A
3. Woodlawn 8-4, 4-1 in 5-5A
4. Scotlandville 5-6, 4-1
5. Liberty 9-2, 5-1 in 7-4A
6. Central 7-4, 3-2
FIVE PLAYERS TO WATCH
RICKIE COLLINS
QB Woodlawn 6-3, 190, Sr.
LSU commitment excelled on the summer camps circuit after passing for 1,930 yards and 16 touchdowns to earn All-Metro/All-State honors.
Eli Holstein
QB Zachary 6-5, 230, Sr.
Alabama commitment led the Broncos to the Class 5A title with 3,228 yards and 30 touchdowns. Was the Class 5A and All-Metro MVP.
Kaleb Jackson
RB Liberty 5-11, 212, Sr.
Led all Baton Rouge rushers with 2,031 yards, 29 touchdowns and a 14.7 yards per carry average in the Patriots 4A varsity debut.
Kylin Jackson
DB Zachary 6-2, 195, Sr.
Another LSU commitment. Blocked two kicks in title game, earned all-state/all-metro honors with 51 tackles 23 assists and 11 pass breakups.
Shelton Sampson Jr.
WR Catholic 6-4, 190 Sr.
Make it a trifecta of LSU commitments for 4-5A. Caught 40 passes for 932 yards and eight TDs with a 23.7 yards per catch average.
FIVE THINGS TO KNOW
1: Zachary (Class 5A) and Catholic (Division I) make District 4-5A the only Louisiana district that showcases two defending LHSAA champions going into the 2022 season.
2: Holstein of Zachary and Woodlawn’s Collins give District 4-5A two QBs ranked in the nation’s top 10 for the 2023 recruiting cycle. Holstein is 10th and Collins 13th, according to 247sports.
3: After just one varsity season on the Class 4A level, Liberty moves into the LHSAA’s top classification with a new head coach, Korey Lindsey, a former Scotlandville star.
4: Central’s Sid Edwards (184-75) and Zachary’s David Brewerton (149-43) have two of the top three active win totals locally. Edwards is first, while Brewerton is third.
5: When Catholic and Zachary meet in a regular-season finale Nov. 3 at Olympia Stadium it will be the first time the teams have met since 2018 when the Bears rallied for a 31-30 win.