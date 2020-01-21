St. Amant boys soccer continued its winning ways Tuesday.
The Gators (11-3-1) defeated District 5 rival East Ascension 3-1, pushing their winning streak to six matches.
Forward Tyler Bridgewater led the way for St. Amant with two goals, and midfielder Ulrich Gaffney converted the game’s lone penalty opportunity to give St. Amant a first half lead.
East Ascension (11-7-4) struck first off a corner kick in the 11th minute. Midfielder Luis Castillo possessed a loose ball in the box and fired into the back of the net for the Spartans’ lone goal. It was one of few opportunities East Ascension created because of the unrelenting attack by St. Amant.
The Gators quickly responded off a corner kick of their own, and Bridgewater collected the ball near the 18-yard box and shot through a crowd past goalkeeper Landy Arciniega the 16th minute.
Arciniega made multiple saves over the next 10 minutes, keeping the score level. But despite reaching Gaffney’s penalty kick, Arciniega wasn’t able to redirect it off the frame of goal.
St. Amant had 19 shots, 10 of which were on goal, in the first half and kept possession in East Ascension’s half for most of the night. Much of the same continued in the second half, and frustration started to boil over for East Ascension.
Multiple players were given yellow cards and in the 61st minute, East Ascension coach Michael Zanco received back-to-back yellow cards and was ejected. Forward Alex Phelps had the Spartans’ final shot in the 63rd minute, and he was also sent off late in the game with a second yellow.
St. Amant maintained its energy and pressed for every loose ball. Finally, in the 72nd minute, Bridgewater tallied his second goal, putting away East Ascension for good.
Midfielder Darrel Bridgewater sent in a cross from the left wing and Bridgewater squeezed his shot between the right post and Arciniega.
St. Amant finished with 33 shots, including 16 on goal compared to the eight shots and three on goal for East Ascension.
“Our style of play isn’t really possessive,” St. Amant coach Adrian Garcia said. “We just try to come in against teams, no matter who they are, and be more physical and play harder.
“A lot of times when there are 50/50 balls, I tell them it’s not talent, it’s who wants to get to the ball first. Luckily I’ve got a 11 guys on the field that want to get to that ball first, and they don’t always but most of the time they are first to it.”