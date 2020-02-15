BR.scotlandvillezachary.021520.03.jpg
Zachary’s Darian Ward goes up for two as Scotlandville’s Jonathan Horton defends during the match up held at Zachary High on Friday.

 STAFF PHOTO BY APRIL BUFFINGTON

Varsity games typically start between 7 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise listed.

Monday

McKinley at Woodlawn

Amite at Brusly

Lusher Charter at Episcopal

Catholic-Pointe Coupee at St. John

Jehovah-Jireh at Doyle

Tuesday

Live Oak at Scotlandville

St. Amant at East Ascension

Catholic at Dutchtown

Family Christian at Runnels, 6 p.m.

Port Allen at Madison Prep

Springfield at West Feliciana

Denham Springs at Walker

Zachary at Central

Tara at Broadmoor

Wednesday

Ben Franklin at Ascension Christian

Madison Prep at McKinley

Woodlawn at Ascension Catholic

East Iberville at Lutcher

Thursday

Catholic at University

St. Amant at Ascension Catholic

Friday

Runnels at French Settlement

Denham Springs at Scotlandville

Walker at Zachary

Brusly at West Feliciana

Varnado at East Iberville

Central at Live Oak

Broadmoor at East Ascension

University at St. Amant

Breaux Bridge at Livonia

Doyle at Family Christian

Sophie B. Wright vs. Jehovah-Jireh at Istrouma

McKinley at Tara

