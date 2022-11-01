After wrestling with the select/nonselect structure in recent months, the LHSAA’s executive committee shifts its attention to the sport of wrestling.
A presentation aimed at convincing the LHSAA to add girls wrestling as a sport highlights the first day of a two-day executive committee meeting set to begin at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the LHSAA office.
LHSAA assistant executive director Adam MacDowell, who oversees wrestling, will spearhead the presentation.
“It’s an appeal to start a probationary period for girls wrestling which would begin next school year, for 2023-24,” MacDowell said. “In consultation with the wrestling community, my opinion is that we are not there yet, and I will speak to that in my presentation.
“I certainly think we are on that trajectory in our state. And we are definitely on that trajectory nationally. I believe 37 of the 51 state associations have sanctioned girls wrestling in some way, shape or form. The other individuals who are coming to speak will speak about that path.”
Sally Roberts, a former elite wrestler, is one of the guest speakers. Rogers founded the Wrestle Like a Girl organization which has helped drive the sport nationally.
A record number of 89 girls are registered as wrestlers with the LHSAA ahead of the 2022-23 wrestling season that begins this week. Under the current LHSAA structure, girls registered are required to compete against boys since girls wrestling is not an LHSAA sport.
The addition of women’s college wrestling programs on multiple levels over the past two years has sparked the growth of high school girls wrestling nationwide.
However, LHSAA bylaws require a specific number of schools to offer a sport before it can be added. MacDowell and the coaches see the two-year probationary period as a vehicle that gives schools and year-round club wrestling programs a way to grow the sport participation wise while also allowing girls to compete in their own division.
Under current guidance, the LHSAA wrestling schools can only offer competition for girls on the junior varsity level. Schools are not allowed to promote those JV events.
Several local coaches, including Zachary’s JP Pierre, favor starting the probationary period this year. Pierre rejected concerns about an added strain on Louisiana's small number of wrestling officials handling any expansion because girls/boys events would be held together.
Haughton’s Natalie Davis, who is among the nation’s top female USA junior wrestlers, is also scheduled to address the executive committee.
“I did Brazilian jujutsu for nine years, and I had a talent for it. But I also knew I could not go to college for that,” said Davis, a sophomore. “So, wrestling was my best bet. I fell in love with wrestling. It took off from there.
“I want (the executive committee) to know there are girls here who are interested in this sport … probably more than they realize. And if they offer the opportunity, girls will wrestle.”
In the Baton Rouge area, two girls who competed for the East Ascension boys team signed scholarships last spring. EAHS coach Patrick Mahoney has welcomed girls to both his club and high school teams for several years.
Sophomore Baylee Rogers joined the Spartans squad this fall. Like Davis, she has a Brazilian jujitsu background.
“I love it so far,” Rogers said. “It would be great if girls could compete against each other.”