Istrouma football coach Jeremy Gradney said a formal tribute will be planned for the school’s principal, Reginald Douglas, at the Indians’ first home game with Bogalusa on Sept. 6. Douglas, the school’s principal since it reopened in August 2017, died of natural causes over the weekend.
“It has been so hard the last couple of days,” Gradney said. “The students have handled this a lot better than us adults. He (Douglas) was such a tremendous leader. He laid out such a solid foundation for all of us to follow. As his soldiers, we carry on.”
A celebration of life for Douglas is scheduled from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday at Bethany Church located at 13855 Plank Rd. in Baker. The Indians compete as a varsity football team for the first time Friday night at the East Baton Rouge Kickoff Classic jamboree at Broadmoor. Istrouma plays Capitol in the third game of the event set to start at 6 p.m.
Douglas started his education career as a teacher and assistant coach at Istrouma. In 2017, he was hired as principal at Istrouma, which was reopened after a massive physical plant makeover. Douglas hired the school’s staff and coaches. He oversaw athletic program’s startup, including two years of subvarsity competition leading up to varsity play in 2019-20.
Bears get rugby perspective
Members of Australia’s under-20 men’s rugby team have been visiting the Catholic High campus and football team for this past week.
In addition to studying the Bears’ practice structure, use of technology and weightlifting programs, the under-20 team members have shown the Catholic players the latest rugby tackling techniques that keep a player’s head from being a point of impact.
Episcopal jamboree Thursday
Volleyball action continues Wednesday with Woodlawn’s Great Baton Rouge Jamboree, which begins at 5:30 p.m. The Episcopal Jamboree is set for Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
A revamped schedule for the Episcopal Jamboree is available online. Woodlawn opens the action at its jamboree against East Iberville, Springfield and Runnels. The Episcopal Jamboree features some matchup changes in its final rotations. The Knights play St. Michael and Zachary to help open the action.