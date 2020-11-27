Scores
Nonselect
Class 5A
First round
(1) Acadiana 44, (32) Covington 7
(16) East Ascension 28, (17) Captain Shreve 14
(9) Lafayette 43, (24) East Jefferson 6
(8) Mandeville 41, (25) West Jefferson 0
(5) Destrehan 35, (28) Ouachita Parish 14
(12) Dutchtown 29, (21) Terrebonne 0
(13) Ruston 42, (20) Hahnville 17
(4) Ponchatoula 24, (29) St. Amant 14
(3) Zachary 41, (30) Airline 7
(14) New Iberia 53, (19) Southside 13
(11) Haughton 31, (22) Live Oak 3
(6) Alexandria 35, (27) Slidell 0
(7) Central 41, (26) Pineville 8
(10) West Monroe 44, (23) Chalmette 26
(18) East St. John 35, (15) Woodlawn-BR 28, OT
(2) John Ehret 21, (31) Thibodaux 14
Second round
(1) Acadiana vs. (16) East Ascension
(8) Mandeville vs. (9) Lafayette
(5) Destrehan vs. (12) Dutchtown
(4) Ponchatoula vs. (13) Ruston
(3) Zachary vs. (14) New Iberia
(6) Alexandria vs. (11) Haughton
(7) Central vs. (10) West Monroe
(2) John Ehret vs. (18) East St. John
Class 4A
First round
(32) Woodlawn-Shreveport (2-5) at (1) Carencro (7-1), canceled; Carencro gets forfeit win, advances
(16) DeRidder 27, (17) Lakeshore 0
(9) Huntington 42, (24) Livonia 7
(8) Plaquemine 48, (25) Belaire 0
(5) Leesville 28, (28) Northwood-Shreveport 27
(12) Minden 28, (21) J.F. Kennedy 6
(13) Westgate 42, (20) Assumption 8
(4) Neville 50, (29) Peabody 0
(3) Tioga 42, (30) Rayne 0
(14) North DeSoto 22, (19) Salmen 6
(22) Landry-Walker 21, (11) Cecilia 14
(27) Breaux Bridge (3-5) at (6) Warren Easton (6-2)
(26) Belle Chasse 35, (7) Carver 14
(10) Eunice 36, (23) Bastrop 0
(15) Istrouma 47, (18) Pearl River 31
(31) Ellender (3-4) at (2) Karr (4-1)
Second round
(1) Carencro vs. (16) DeRidder
(8) Plaquemine vs. (9) Huntington
(5) Leesville vs. (12) Minden
(4) Neville vs. (13) Westgate
(3) Tioga vs. (14) North DeSoto
(22) Landry-Walker vs. (6) Warren Easton/(22) Landry-Walker
(10) Eunice vs. (26) Belle Chasse
(15) Istrouma vs. (2) Karr/(31) Ellender
Class 3A
First round
(32) Erath (1-4) at (1) Jennings (6-0)
(17) Lutcher 54, (16) Grant 13
(9) Madison Prep 46, (24) Bogalusa 8
(8) Donaldsonville 46, (25) Loranger 0
(5) St. James 36, (28) Abbeville 2
(12) Sterlington 59, (21) West Feliciana 27
(20) Brusly 10, (13) Carroll 8
(4) Church Point 18, (29) Mansfield 6
(30) Caldwell Parish (2-3) at (3) Lake Charles Prep (6-0); Lake Charles Prep get forfeit, advances
(19) Iowa (3-2) at (14) South Beauregard (4-3)
(22) Kenner Discovery (5-3) at (11) Jena (5-2)
(6) Jewel Sumner 9, (27) Iota 6
(26) Marksville (4-3) at (7) Green Oaks (6-2), canceled; Green Oaks gets forfeit, advances
(10) St. Martinville 30, (23) Kaplan 22
(18) B.T. Washington (5-3) at (15) McDonogh 35 (4-3)
(2) Union Parish 47, (31) North Webster 16
Second round
(17) Lutcher vs. (1) Jennings/(32) Erath
(8) Donaldsonville vs. (9) Madison Prep
(5) St. James vs. (12) Sterlington
(4) Church Point vs. (20) Brusly
(3) Lake Charles Prep vs. (14) South Beauregard/(19) Iowa (3-2)
(6) Jewel Sumner vs. (11) Jena/(22) Kenner Discovery
(7) Green Oaks vs. (10) St. Martinville
(2) Union Parish vs. (15) McDonogh 35/(18) B.T. Washington
Class 2A
First round
(32) Varnado (1-4) at (1) Many (7-0), canceled; Many gets forfeit, advances
(16) South Plaquemines 46, (17) Franklin 43
(9) Amite 54, (24) Capitol 0
(8) Red River 41, (25) Lakeview 6
(5) North Caddo 6, (28) Welsh 3
(12) General Trass 42, (21) Rayville 0
(13) Bunkie 22, (20) Pickering 6
(4) St. Helena 28, (29) Vidalia 16
(3) Loreauville 50, (30) Jeanerette 0
(14) Rosepine 50, (19) Northeast 28
(11) Avoyelles 42, (22) Oakdale 6
(6) Kinder 55, (27) Delcambre 0
(26) East Feliciana (2-4) at (7) Ferriday (6-1), canceled; Ferriday gets forfeit, advances
(10) Port Allen 55, (23) Pine 8
(18) Kentwood 27, (15) Jonesboro-Hodge 18
(2) Mangham 55, (31) Madison Parish 18
Second round
(1) Many vs. (16) South Plaquemines
(8) Red River vs. (9) Amite
(5) North Caddo vs. (12) General Trass
(4) St. Helena vs. (13) Bunkie
(3) Loreauville vs. (14) Rosepine
(6) Kinder vs. (11) Avoyelles
(7) Ferriday vs. (10) Port Allen
(2) Mangham vs. (18) Kentwood
Class 1A
First round
(1) Oak Grove (7-0) bye
(16) East Beauregard 38, (17) Montgomery 20
(9) West St. John 43, (24) North Central 0
(8) Logansport (4-2) bye
(5) Homer (6-2) bye
(12) Block 50, (21) Merryville 6
(20) LaSalle 32, (13) Delta Charter 6
(4) White Castle (4-3) bye
(3) Grand Lake (5-1) bye
(19) Delhi 14, (14) Arcadia 12
(22) Tensas at (11) Centerville, canceled; Centerville gets forfeit, advances
(6) Oberlin (5-2) bye
(7) Haynesville (6-2) bye
(10) Basile 40, (23) Magnolia School of Excellence 0
(18) Slaughter Community Charter 14, (15) Northwood-Lena 8
(2) East Iberville (5-1)
Second round
(1) Oak Grove vs. (16) East Beauregard
(8) Logansport vs. (9) West St. John
(5) Homer vs. (12) Block
(4) White Castle vs. (20) LaSalle
(3) Grand Lake vs. (19) Delhi
(6) Oberlin vs. (11) Centerville
(7) Haynesville vs. (10) Basile
(2) East Iberville vs. (18) Slaughter Community Charter
Select
Division I
First round
(1) Brother Martin (7-0)
(9) Jesuit (4-4) at (8) St. Paul’s (4-3)
(5) Rummel (6-1)
(4) Catholic-BR (6-2)
(3) Byrd (7-0)
(6) St. Augustine 47, (11) Holy Cross 14
(7) John Curtis (4-4) def. (10) Shaw (2-4), forfeit because of COVID-19; Curtis advances
(2) Scotlandville (6-0) bye
Second round
(1) Brother Martin vs. (8) St. Paul’s/(9) Jesuit
(4) Catholic-BR vs. (5) Rummel
(3) Byrd vs. (6) St. Augustine
(2) Scotlandville vs. (7) John Curtis
Division II
First round
(1) De La Salle (7-0) bye
(8) Teurlings Catholic 57, (9) Thomas Jefferson 14
(5) E.D. White 28, (12) Loyola 10
(4) Archbishop Hannan 21, (13) St. Michael 6
(3) University 55, (14) Evangel 12
(11) Haynes Academy (4-3) at (6) Vandebilt Catholic (6-1), canceled; Vandebilt gets forfeit, advances
(7) Parkview Baptist 34, (10) St. Louis 10
(2) St. Thomas More (7-0) bye
Second round
(1) De La Salle vs. (8) Teurlings Catholic
(4) Archbishop Hannan vs. (5) E.D. White
(3) University vs. (6) Vandebilt Catholic
(2) St. Thomas More vs. (7) Parkview Baptist
Division III
First round
(1) Isidore Newman (8-0) bye
(8) Catholic-NI 13, (9) Menard 6
(5) Lafayette Christian (6-1) bye
(4) Episcopal (8-0) bye
(3) Notre Dame bye
(11) Northlake Christian (3-4) at (6) Ascension Episcopal (6-0), canceled; Ascension Episcopal gets forfeit, advances
(10) Dunham 20, (7) St. Thomas Aquinas 0
(2) St. Charles (5-2) bye
Second round
(1) Isidore Newman vs. (8) Catholic-NI
(4) Episcopal vs. (5) Lafayette Christian
(3) Notre Dame vs. (6) Ascension Episcopal
(2) St. Charles vs. (10) Dunham
Division IV
First round
(1) Calvary Baptist 45, (16) St. Martin’s 7
(8) Catholic-PC 42, (9) Sacred Heart-Ville Platte 6
(5) Southern Lab 34, (12) Opelousas Catholic 14
(13) Cedar Creek (5-3) at (4) Ascension Catholic (7-0)
(3) Ouachita Christian (6-1) def. (14) Hamilton Christian (4-2) in forfeit because of COVID-19; Ouachita Christian gets forfeit, advances
(6) Country Day 24, (11) St. Mary’s 10
(7) Riverside Academy 38, (10) St. Edmund 19
(2) Vermilion Catholic 24, (15) St. Frederick 14
Second round
(1) Calvary Baptist vs. (8) Catholic-PC
(5) Southern Lab vs. (4) Ascension Catholic/(13) Cedar Creek
(3) Ouachita Christian vs. (6) Country Day
(2) Vermilion Catholic vs. (7) Riverside Academy