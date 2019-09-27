It was physical and emotional. There was a big play by a well-known recruit and a huge performance by one of the smallest players on the field.
After batting down two passes in the end zone, including one an un-timed down, Central High had finally locked down a 7-6 victory over Southern Lab on Friday night at A.W. Mumford Stadium.
“Believe it or not, I think this is one of the biggest wins we’ve had — in an unusual way,” Central coach Sid Edwards said. “Both teams missed chances and there were penalties. But the big thing for me was that there was never any quit in either team. After they scored, we could have hung our heads. But we didn’t. We came back and scored. And we persevered.”
The game dubbed the Carl Porter Legacy Classic in honor of the legendary SLHS football coach who died in July was not an offensive showcase. Central (4-0) of Class 5A locked in on a bit of destiny with its biggest win of the year over the Kittens (2-2), who are ranked No. 1 in Class 1A.
All of the scoring took place in the fourth quarter. The teams combined for 116 yards of penalties that came in inopportune times and thwarted drives all night.
“I told my kids after the game that I’m very proud of them,” SLHS coach Darrell Asberry said. “That was a physical game against a 5A team and they fought to the end. They never gave up. Hats off to Central, they didn’t either."
Isaiah Rankins, the Wildcats’ 5-foot-6 running back, was huge. He carried 31 times for 145 yards and one touchdown, scoring on a 1-yard run with 36 seconds remaining. Andrew Medine booted the point-after kick that provided the winning margin.
Rankins, Central’s offensive MVP in the game, had 15 carries and one pass reception on the Wildcats’ final 27 offensive plays, helping to offset the big play Houston commitment Reginald Johnson, one of the state’s top receivers.
The Kittens played behind the chains much of the night, but after SLHS stopped one Central drive on fourth-and-1 at its own 2, Johnson took a reverse and raced 76 yards to give Southern Lab a 6-0 lead with six minutes left. Johnson finished with 122 yards — 76 on the run and 46 yards on five catches — to be named the SLHS’ offensive MVP in the play. Kenyon Andrews was the Kittens’ defensive MVP.
Linebacker Ryan Cotton, Central’s defensive MVP, told his teammates not to hang their heads after Johnson's TD.
“I told them until the clock has three zeros, we have a chance,” Clark said.
From there, Central put together its 12-play run that ended with Rankins plunging over the right side into the end zone.
“We were physical tonight and I followed my line,” Rankins said.
But the game wasn’t over. Southern Lab used pass interference and roughing-the-passer penalties against Central to move from the SLHS 26 to the Central 30.
Central’s Davion Armstead batted down one pass in the end zone as the clock expired. The rough the passer play gave Southern Lab a last pass — one that was batted down by Jermaine Spears.