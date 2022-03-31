April is always championship month for outdoor track and field. Teams win district and regional titles as top competitors post their best marks.
Zachary's Jerome Robinson and St. Joseph’s Academy’s Ava Riche led a group of athletes who got things started a day early at the Dutchtown Invitational. Their performances were anything put an early April's Fool's joke.
Riche cleared a personal best of 13 feet in the girls pole vault, while Robinson leaped 24-1 in the boys long jump — two feet better than his previous best on Thursday at Dutchtown High School.
“That was my last jump in finals,” Robinson said. “It honestly came from the energy I got from my teammates who clapped for me when I was on the runway.
“I felt that energy and I popped a big one. I didn’t realize how long it was until my teammates ran over and started hugging me.”
Riche’s personal record in the pole vault, which also set a Dutchtown stadium record, was part of a progression that included a move to longer poles.
“It has been coming and I knew I was going to hit it one day,” Riche said. “And today just happened to be the day.”
It was also a great day for two well-known Dutchtown sprinters. Arkansas signee Arianne Linton won the 100 meters in 12.05 seconds and 200 in 24.89. Tennessee football signee Dylan Sampson was equally impressive.
Sampson’s winning 100 time was 10.93 seconds. He also ran a 22.40 in the 200 and anchored two winning relays.
“Today felt really good,” Sampson said. “There wasn’t a lot of wind. It’s time to start getting those times down.”
The teams totals and top performers were predictable. St. Joseph’s Academy scored 171 points to win the girls title, while Catholic was the boys champion with 141 points.
Linton and Sampson were the Outstanding Track Performers. D’Andre Taylor of St. Amant was the boys Outstanding Field Performer with a win in the high jump and two other top-three finishes.
Double winners Jaydan Jackson of Zachary and Simone Castelluccio of St. Joseph’s shared the girls Outstanding Field Performer honors. Jackson’s marks (43-1 shot put, 140-3 discus) and the marks by Castelluccio (18-1 long jump, 38-9 triple jump) were well ahead of the rest of their competitors in those events.
In addition to her efforts in the field, Castelluccio also was second to Linton in 200 meters in 24.97 seconds.
Zachary’s Rhen Langley was also among the double winners. The junior broke 10 minutes in the 3,200 meters. His time of 4:12.01 was another top performance.