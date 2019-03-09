LAKE CHARLES — There was no game-changing shot or scoring surge. And with Metairie Park Country Day controlling the action on both ends of the floor, there was no storybook ending for The Dunham School.
The second-seeded Cajuns never trailed and held off every challenge to claim a gritty 58-48 victory over top-seeded Dunham in the Division III title game that opened Saturday’s action at the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Boys Basketball tournament.
“I’m not exactly sure what to say. This group has been an extremely special group all year,” Dunham coach Jonathan Pixley said. “There were several factors that went into the outcome of the game. I got out-coached by one of the best there is. I waited to long to make adjustments.”
Though Pixley shouldered the blame and gave credit to Country Day (25-11) and its coach Mike McGuire on winning a fifth LHSAA title, there were other factors.
His players contended they got out-play. But first and foremost, the Tigers (27-6) were never able to find a rhythm on offense against Country Day’s zone defense and deliberate offense.
The defending champion Tigers made just 28 percent of their shots from the field (14 of 50), including 7 of 24 3-pointers, along with 54 percent of their free throws.
Title-game MVP Kaleb Jenkins scored a game-high 23 points, including 14 of 19 free throws, for the Cajuns, who made 47.4 percent of the field goal tries (18 of 38). Christian Becnel added 11 points.
Carlos Stewart led Dunham with 22 points. He countered Pixley by saying the Tigers got out-played. Jordan Wright had 9 points and 9 rebounds for the Tigers. It was the second time in three years that Country Day beat Dunham in a Division III final.
“It was just tremendous grit and toughness. We don’t play pretty," Country Day's McGuire said. "We’re not a real fancy team. Dunham handled us really well in December and they took that personally.”
The signs that this game would be different than Dunham’s early 18-point win over Country Day came quickly in the game that featured four technical fouls — one each bench and one on a player on each team who fouled out.
The Cajuns’ contested every Dunham shot in their zone defense and on offense they limited the Tigers’ chances to grabbing long rebounds to score in transition.
Dunham made just 1 of 12 first-quarter shots from the field as Country Day took an 8-4 lead. The Tigers pulled within one, at 8-7, when Stewart made a 3-pointer from the right wing with 7:06 to go in the half. A putback by Ross Talbot made it 20-13 with 1:30 remaining.
The bizarre third quarter saw three technical fouls called — one on each bench and one on Dunham’s Desean Woods, who had also been assessed a personal foul and fouled out the game. Later, MPCD’s Justin Ibieta also drew a foul and a technical as he fouled out.
Country Day led by as much as 10 points in the third quarter. Dunham got within four, at 33-29, on a 3-pointer from the left corner by Jase Augustus with 32.2 seconds to go. Christian Becnel got behind the Dunham halfcourt trap scored with 8.5 seconds left to give the Cajuns a six-point lead going into the fourth quarter.
Ty Spurlock’s 3-pointer with 6:38 left made it 38-32. Country Day extended the lead back to double figures and never looked back.
Pixley praised Wright for elevating the level of the program and for being a selfless player. Wright nixed talk of accolades.
“The first time we played (Country Day) we were in a rhythm,” Wright said. “They controlled the game from start to finish.”