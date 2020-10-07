Ball control is not something Edna Karr is known for. But the Cougars did just enough of it notch a come-from-behind 34-31 victory over Catholic High in a blockbuster nondistrict game played Wednesday night at Memorial Stadium.
Karr sophomore quarterback Anterious Samuel was intercepted twice, which helped Catholic flip a 20-point deficit and claim a 31-27 lead with 12 seconds remaining in the third quarter.
But Karr, ranked No. 1 in Class 4A, settled in and responded with a decisive 80-yard TD drive. Kevin Marigny carried the ball four times on the drive, including a 12-yard go-ahead TD with 9:31 remaining in the game. Samuel’s 23-yard pass to Destyn Pazon kept the drive alive.
The Karr defense then put the clamps on Catholic, ranked No. 2 in Class 5A, three more times in the closing minutes to seal the win in the game moved up a day because of Hurricane Delta's rapid approach to Louisiana.
There was last gasp for the Bears. The game ended with Tae Nicholas getting pulled down near midfield after catching a pass from Landon O’Connor.
Samuel completed 17 of 30 passes for 329 yards and three touchdowns for Karr (2-0). Marigny ran for 141 yards on 24 carries. Pazon led all receivers with 7 catches for 182 yards and two TDs.
Interceptions by Josh Robertson and Jackson Demouy brought the Bears charging back in the third quarter. Catholic trailed 20-0 in the second quarter and 20-10 at halftime.
Robertson's 50-yard return set up a 24-yard TD run by Shelton Sampson Jr. on an end-around. Demouy's interception set up Corey Singleton's 7-yard run that gave the Bears their lone lead of the night.
Nicholas ran for 46 yards on five carries for Catholic (1-1). George Hart added 45 rushing yards and two TDs for the Bears. O'Connor was chased by the Karr defense much of the night and completed 12 of 25 passes for 122 yards.
Karr got the scoreboard quickly in the opening quarter. The Cougars took the opening kickoff and marched down the field with Samuel connecting with Dany’e Brooks for 18 yards on the first scrimmage play.
Marigny rambled for 25 yards on one play. Samuel’s 21-yard TD pass to Aaron Anderson staked the Cougars to a 6-0 lead just over a minute into the game.
Before the game, Karr coach Brice Brown predicted that special teams and third-down plays would be crucial. That notion held true for Karr in the opening half, but not necessarily in a good way. An illegal block erased a 77-yard punt return for the Cougars less than four minutes into the game.
A muffed punt led to the Bears lone TD, which came in the second quarter. Karr also missed two PAT kicks. Still, the Cougars dominated most of the way. The Bears struggled initially to make tackles in the open field.
That factor played directly into Karr’s hands. After an 80-yard drive to start the game, the Cougars drove 84 yards on their second possession and led 12-0 with 4:33 to go in the first quarter. Samuel’s 33-yard pass to Pazon set up a a 3-yard TD run by Samuel. Pazon also caught a 53-yard pass that made it 20-0 with 10 minutes to go in the half.
Karr’s muffed punt that was recovered by Connor Stewart and gave the Bears the ball at KHS 7 and some offensive life. Hart scored on a 3-yard and it was a 20-7 game with 7:28 remaining the half.
Both Samuel of Karr and Catholic’s O’Connor came close to completing huge pass plays. The Bears’ Shelton Sampson Jr. dueled with the Karr secondary throughout the second quarter. An interference call helped the Bears got one last score — Kylan Dupre’s 35-yard FG on the final play of the half.