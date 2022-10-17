When A.J. Nola described the stress he felt, a voice on the other end of the phone provided clarity.
“Are you kidding … this may never happen again,” LSU baseball coach Paul Maineri said. “You are the envy of every father in America right now. There is going to be a Nola in the World Series. Enjoy it.”
While most LSU fans were celebrating a football win over Florida on Saturday night, A.J. and Stacie Nola celebrated two life-altering MLB wins. Their sons, pitcher Aaron Nola of the Philadelphia Phillies and catcher Austin Nola of the San Diego Padres, helped their teams advance to the National League championship series just several hours apart.
Now the former Catholic High and LSU standouts and their teams face each other in the NLCS starting Tuesday in San Diego. Aaron Nola is set to start Wednesday’s Game 2. One brother will advance to the World Series.
“It’s surreal … we were in Philly and celebrated the win there. Then we watched the Padres’ game on TV,” A.J. Nola said. “We were on a high with Philly winning and ended up staying up until after 2 a.m. celebrating the Padres.”
The Nolas have quite a story. Maineri and former Catholic coach Kyle Achord are among those eager to tell it.
“Every kid growing up aspires to play Major League Baseball. But you’re talking about the one percent of the one percent that make it … it’s very difficult,” Achord said. “It’s a great story for Catholic High, LSU and Baton Rouge.”
What makes it so special is that the Nolas are two stories rolled into one. Austin, 32, is three years older and was a star shortstop at Catholic and LSU, earning Louisiana Gatorade Player of the Year in high school and All-SEC honors at LSU. He was drafted in the fifth round by the Miami Marlins and spent seven-and-a-half years in the minor leagues.
In 2016, Austin Nola was playing for Class AAA New Orleans when he heeded a suggestion to move to catcher. Three years later, the older Nola brother made his MLB debut with the Seattle Mariners. He was traded to the Padres late in 2020.
Aaron Nola, 29, pitched his way to prominence. He was the LSWA Mr. Baseball in high school and an All-American/finalist for the Golden Spikes award before being drafted No. 7 overall by the Phillies in 2014. He made his debut with the Phillies 369 days later and was a National League All-Star in 2018.
“He (Austin) roughed out seven-and-a-half years in the minor leagues to get to where he is,” A.J. Nola said. “And he is grateful for all the coaches and people who helped him through his career so far.
“Aaron has gotten a lot of flack over the years about September … that he has not thrown well in September. I think he put that to rest finally. They (Phillies) have been dominated year after year by the Mets and the Braves. I was sitting in the stands and they dominated the Braves. And I’m thinking doggone it … this is the Phillies’ year.”
Austin Nola batted .251 with four home runs and 40 RBIs in the regular season for the Padres. He is 8 of 21 at the plate in the postseason with four RBIs.
After helping the Phillies clinch a playoff berth with a win in Houston vs. his LSU roommate, Astros star Alex Bregman, Aaron Nola has two postseason wins and 12 strikeouts in 12.2 innings. He was 11-13 in the regular season with 235 strikeouts and only 29 walks in 32 starts.
The brothers faced each other twice this season. Austin Nola was 0 for 2 with a walk the first time he faced his brother. The second time, he delivered a game-winning RBI.
Stacie Nola was the first to realize one of their sons will be World Series bound, according to A.J.
“We imagined playing against each other, but we could never imagine this in a playoff atmosphere — not in the NLCS," Austin Nola told USA Today columnist Bob Nightengale. “Our parents are still processing it all.”