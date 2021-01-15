CENTRAL — Just like practice. That is the way Nah’Landri Stinson described the biggest shot of the season to date for Central.
Stinson drove into the lane and watched his soft jump shot fall through net with 0.3 seconds left to give Central 63-62 nondistrict come-from-behind victory over Catholic High on Friday night at Central.
“The coaches have a lot of faith in me making that shot,” Stinson said. “I just wanted to drive in as far as I could to get in that midrange where I like to shoot. Just like I practice every day … it went in.”
The win was the fourth of the week for the Wildcats (12-3). It was the latest close loss for Catholic (12-8), which lost by two Zachary earlier in the week.
Stinson finished with a game-high 19 points for a Central team that trailed by as much as 18 points in the first half. Cameron Young added 13 and Rylen Walker scored all 12 of his points in the second half.
“In that first half, they came close to burying us,” Central coach Sid Edwards said. “We had one pinkie out of the ground. But we kept playing. At halftime, we were down eight and to them it seemed like 28 to these guys.
“We had to convince them we believed in them and to stick with. This is a group that is learning to win. They needed a game like this in this atmosphere.”
Harlan Hamilton led a balanced Catholic attack with 14 points. Dennis Hebert had 13, while Connor Green and Justin Bertrand each 10.
Before Stinson’s heroics, Bertrand was in line to be the hero. The Bears led 46-41 going into the final quarter.
Central’s Walker hit two of his three 3-pointers and helped the Wildcats build a 59-53 with 1:41 to go. But the Bears scored six of the next eight points.
The teams traded turnovers and missed shots as a boisterous crowd reacted to each play. Finally, Bertrand made a layup with 5.3 seconds left and was fouled. His free throw put the Catholic ahead 62-61.
“I thought we played very hard tonight, but there were times when we didn’t play with poise,” Catholic coach Mark Cascio said. “This is a young group and like those guys (Central) we are learning how to win and it’s tough because we have lost some close ones.”
Catholic came out on fire. The Bears made six 3-pointers in the first quarter and 8 of 15 shots from the floor in the opening quarter.
The Bears led 24-10 after one quarter. But the Wildcats gradually clawed back into contention, outscoring Catholic 14-8 in the second period.
Catholic led by 13 points with three minutes left in the half. A 3-pointer by Tommy Zheng ignited an 8-3 run that closed out the first half. Ironically, Zheng later contributed a layup with 34.5 seconds to go in the game when it looked like the Wildcats were close to turning the ball over.
“This is a big win for us,” Stinson said. “A real big one.”