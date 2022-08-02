A baseball team headed to play in another state and a quarterback who decommitted to an out-of-state school are Tuesday's newsmakers.
Woodlawn High quarterback Rickie Collins decommitted from Purdue via social media Monday night.
Also, Gauthier Amedee left early Tuesday enroute to Pelham, Ala., for the American Legion MidSouth Regional tournament that begins Wednesday.
Collins committed to Purdue during his junior season. He earned All-Metro and Class 5A All-State honors after passing for 1,930 yards and 16 touchdowns with just three interceptions a year ago.
In a social media post late Monday, Collins thanked Purdue for believing in him and referred to his recruitment by saying “this process has been ever evolving and that of a humbling experience.” It also mentioned a “lapse in communication.”
Collins was a finalist at the Elite 11 quarterback camp this summer and reportedly received an LSU offer as a junior. His head coach at Woodlawn, Marcus Randall, is a former LSU quarterback.
Legion regional
Gauthier Amedee (21-9-1) opens play in the eight-team MidSouth Regional against Shelby County, Ala., at 7 p.m. Wednesday. The tournament also includes Tupelo, Miss., a World Series finalist a year ago.
During a two-week break after the American Legion state tourney, Gauthier Amedee split games with the New Orleans Boosters, a collegiate team also playing in a national tournament this week.
“I think those games helped both teams,” Gauthier Amedee coach Kade Keowen said. “We both threw a lot of pitchers and played as many guys as possible.
“Going in, we’re treating this like any other tournament. Brayden Billingsley of St. Amant has started the first game in every tournament and he gets the start tomorrow.”
Another Loyola commitment
A touch of Baton Rouge area flair in New Orleans? It looks that way for the Loyola women’s basketball program in 2023-24. Zachary senior Alissa O’Dell became the second local player to commit to the Wolfpack.
O’Dell earned second-team All-District 4-5A honors the last two years. The 4-5A MVP the last two years, Walker’s Caitlin Travis, committed to Loyola last month.
Moving on
Two local high school standouts who were part of the LSU baseball team have moved to new schools.
Ex-Zachary standout Collier Cranford, a shortstop-third baseman, has transferred to Kansas. Louisiana Tech is the new home for Will Safford, a top infielder for University High.
Also, Parkview Baptist has hired former Woodlawn boys basketball coach Brad Voight as its new boys basketball coach.