Offensive Player of the Year
Zeon Chriss, Madison Prep
Chriss was many things during his career with the Class 3A Chargers — a four-year starter, a passing leader, a rushing leader, a three-game district MVP, a title-game MVP and a state champion.
Madison Prep coach Landry Williams said one word best describes Chriss — winner. Chriss also is The Advocate’s All-Metro offensive player of the year for Class 3A and below.
“In our short history as a football program, he is the career leader in every quarterback category,” Williams said. “He has always been a leader, and around the school everybody loves him.
“Zeon has a quiet personality. He pushes himself daily with a great work ethic. He believes he can win whenever he steps on the field, and he makes other guys around him better. What else can you ask for?”
Chriss, a UL signee who plans to enroll in the spring, led the Chargers to the Class 3A quarterfinals where they lost to eventual champion Sterlington.
The 6-foot-2, 200-pound Chriss led Madison Prep in passing and rushing. He passed for 2,513 yards and 24 touchdowns. Chriss also ran for 927 yards and 14 TDs while averaging 9.5 yards per carry.
Madison Prep did not make it to another title game but had a memorable season that included a season-opening win over Class 4A power St. Thomas More and a 20-16 win over eventual Division IV champion Southern Lab.
“Whenever he had the ball in his hands, I always felt like we had a chance to win in any game,” Williams said.
D’Wanye Winfield, Lutcher
QB, 6-3, 215, Jr.
Kalante Wilson, Dunham
RB, 5-7, 195, Sr.
Douglas Thornton, Southern Lab
RB, 5-7, 160, So.
Shazz Preston, St. James
WR, 6-0, 190, Sr.
Jason Barnes Jr., University
WR, 5-9, 170, Sr.
Darren Morris, Southern Lab
WR, 6-0, 175, Sr.
Donald Fleming, Lutcher
OL, 6-0, 290, Sr.
Ronald Harris, Madison Prep
OL, 6-3, 281, Sr.
Miller Leach, University
OL, 6-3, 280, Sr.
Val Rangelov, Episcopal
OL, 6-2, 200, Sr.
Carlos Sanders, Southern Lab
OL, 6-3, 285, Jr.
Alec Mahler, St. James
K, 5-9, 190, Sr.
Angelo Izzard, Southern Lab
ATH, 5-11, 175, Sr.
Defensive Player of the Year
Quency Wiggins, Madison Prep
Perhaps the only thing that was more impressive than Wiggins’ ability to blow up an opposing team’s offense was the way his status as one of Louisiana’s top prospects for 2022 exploded.
An LSU signee who is set to enroll early, the 6-foot-6, 275-pound Wiggins ends his career as The Advocate’s All-Metro defensive player of the year for Class 3A and below.
Unlike many players, Wiggins does not have four years of experience or accolades. He focused on basketball after middle school and played just two years of high school football.
Both years were memorable. Wiggins helped the Chargers win the Class 3A title as a junior and became one of the state’s premier players.
“For him to progress and achieve all the things he was able to achieve in such a short period of time is amazing,” Madison Prep coach Landry Williams said. “He was able to put himself on the map not just in Louisiana but also nationwide.
“He was learning the game and is another guy whose work ethic is relentless. He took advantage of every opportunity to get better and was totally committed to the process.”
Wiggins helped the Chargers advance to the Class 3A quarterfinals with 56 total tackles, including 26 tackles for loss, 13 sacks, four pass deflections and three forced fumbles.
“He led by example and has an infectious attitude,” Williams said. “He is a kind and loving person who is always respectful. But when he gets on the field, he gives it his all.”
Nick Williams, University
DL, 6-2, 290, Sr.
Jake Rizzo, Dunham
DL, 6-4, 230, Jr.
Jacques Husers, Ascension Catholic
DL, 6-1, 240, Sr.
David Cresson, Episcopal
LB, 6-0, 185, Sr.
Shane Forman, Southern Lab
LB, 6-2, 215, Sr.
Delvin Whitaker, West Feliciana
LB, 6-3, 255, Jr.
Jaiden Ausberry, University
LB, 6-2, 205, Jr.
Herman Brister, Southern Lab
DB, 6-3, 210, Sr.
Austin Ausberry, University
DB, 6-1, 203, Sr.
David Jones, Madison Prep
DB, 6-0, 180, Jr.
Joseph Schlatre, St. John
DB, 6-0, 175, Sr.
Alec Mahler, St. James
P, 5-9, 190, Sr.
Shawn Bates Jr., Southern Lab
KR, 5-10, 175, Sr.
Coach of the Year
Darrell Asberry, Southern Lab
Asberry crossed one major accomplishment off his professional “bucket list” by leading his alma mater to its first LHSAA-recognized football title since 1996.
The victory over another traditional power, Ouachita Christian, in the title game was the culmination of a five-year process for Asberry, who is The Advocate’s All-Metro coach of the year for Class 3A and below.
A former college head coach at Shaw and Texas Southern, Asberry had coached the Kittens to four semifinal appearances. This season, Southern Lab met all objectives with a District 6-1A title and a dominant run through the Division IV playoffs that ended with a 38-14 victory over Ouachita Christian.
Southern Lab finished 11-2 and outscored its playoff opponents 166-20.