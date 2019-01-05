The second semester starts for most local high school students Monday. There is no time for post-holiday blues for winter students teams and their athletes.
January is “Go Time” as basketball, soccer and wrestling teams all kick it into high gear. There are power ratings and playoff positions to battle for, along with major events to showcase talent.
The Allstate Sugar Bowl Prep Classic basketball tournament that concluded Saturday in Westwego was the first showcase of the new year. And it provided a few eye-opening moments.
Scotlandville lost its first game of the year to New Orleans-based Sophie B. Wright. Madison Prep lost to New York power Bishop Loughlin. The Dunham School lost to Loughlin in the national bracket title game for boys.
Lee High won all four of its games in the Gold bracket for girls, including a title-game win over Lafayette Christian. But of course, it is anything but over. For example, this week the Madison Prep boys host Walker on Tuesday and Scotlandville on Saturday.
The indoor track season began last week with the LSU High School Indoor Classic. Catholic High will host the Louisiana Classic wrestling tournament on Jan. 18-19. The LSU High School Qualifier for indoor track also is Jan. 19.
District play also looms for basketball and soccer.
What does all this mean? We all have to keep watching to find out. Baseball and softball will begin their seasons in February. Remember, in the world of high school sports in Baton Rouge one thing is certain — if it’s not one sport, there’s another worth watching.
Football bowl names
By now, most people know that former Neville High star Rashard Lawrence of LSU was selected to an All-Bowl team. Lawrence is not the only player with local ties on the team.
The Louisiana Tech duo of Jaylon Ferguson (West Feliciana) and Willie Baker (Livonia) also made the team as defensive linemen. Ferguson became the NCAA’s all-time sacks leader during the Bulldogs’ Hawaii Bowl victory.
Tech and LSU featured plenty of local players. There were also so many other players with local ties who were part of out-of-state bowl teams that have already played.
The group included offensive lineman Marcus Keyes of Oklahoma State (Port Allen), defensive lineman Malcolm Roach of Texas (Madison Prep) and defensive back Malik Antoine of Stanford (University).
Also notable were quarterback Lindsey Scott Jr. (Zachary) and defensive back Adam Sparks (Dutchtown) of Missouri. And Sparks’ brother, Purdue wide receiver Jared Sparks (Dutchtown), also played in a bowl game.
There were three TCU players and two Oklahoma players. Wide receivers Derius Davis (West Feliciana) and Al’Dontre Davis (Lutcher) and center Kellton Hollins (Zachary) were are with TCU roster, while Oklahoma had offensive lineman Adrian Ealy (East Ascension) and defensive lineman Troy James (Madison Prep).
He did not play in a bowl game, but another former Lutcher player, defensive lineman Sully Laiche, was a second-team FCS All-America choice for Nicholls State.
Add these guys to the list last month’s 2019 signees and you see why I put the BR area’s south Louisiana talent up against what other areas have.